FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 23, 2020

Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence

by

This week, the New York Times featured the story of how the coronavirus savaged the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, Louisiana. On March 28, Patrick Jones, 49, serving a 27-year sentence for possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, became the first federal inmate to die of the virus.

Barely three weeks later, seven inmates had died, at least 100 inmates and staff members had been infected, with more than 20 hospitalized — and an entire community terrorized. The prisoners died, unreported, unknown, their bodies essentially owned by the federal government that imprisoned them.

According to corrections officers there, the warden was slow to act, saying that “we live in the South and it’s warm here. We won’t have any problems,” a haunting illustration of the dangers of loose rhetoric and tall tales from the president, amplified on social media.

The horrors of the Andover, New Jersey nursing home — with at least 70 residents dead and dozens more testing positive — has dramatized the vulnerability of the elderly in nursing homes, where over 7,000 have died. Our grossly overpopulated prisons and jails are quickly becoming the next centers to be ravaged by the disease.

Cook County Jail, the largest in the country, is already one of the nation’s largest sources of infections, with more confirmed cases than the USS Theodore Roosevelt or the New Rochelle, New York cluster. Four inmates are dead and 215 have tested positive, as have 191 correctional officers and 34 other sheriff’s office employees. One employee just died.

We know the most about Cook County because Sheriff Tom Dart has been the most open. Many are suffering and dying of COVID-19 because sheriff’s offices around the county have not been very open and are not testing. The jail is overwhelmed. The sheriff and jail workers need more hands on deck. For every shift change, the virus is recycled in the community.

A state prison in Ohio is now the largest reported source of coronavirus infection in the United States. I called President Trump and urged him to make testing, tracing and social distancing a priority for those in jails, nursing homes and prisons. The workers, inmates and communities where the workers live all need help.

In Ohio, 2,300 prisoners in three prisons have tested positive. In prisons and jails across the country, inmates locked up for nonviolent crimes or while awaiting trial, and older, vulnerable inmates near the end of their term, among others, sit in terror, fearful that they face a death sentence.

Prisons and jails are virtual petri dishes for the virus. Social distancing is impossible. Soap and water are often not available.

Correctional officers have no choice but to mix with inmates. Many inmates are poor, often with health problems — asthma, diabetes, heart conditions, stress — that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Prisons and jails have begun — although far too slowly — to react. Cook County Jail has reduced its population from 10,000 to 4,200, partly because of bail reform, some from courts sentencing fewer nonviolent offenders to prison, some from early release. Soap and disinfectants have been made available. Those with symptoms are isolated from the general population. Visitors and volunteers are not allowed, often at great psychic cost to inmates.

Facilities are cleaned more frequently. In some prisons, inmates have been locked in their cells for 22 hours a day to limit human interactions.

But — as is true for the general population — testing is often not available. Too few are tested too seldom. That puts not only prisoners but corrections officers and their families, and the people they interact with at risk.

Not surprisingly, prison uprisings have begun, as terrorized inmates demand protection and more information. Corrections officers have joined in lawsuits to get adequate protective equipment, information, and testing. Too often, it is too little and too late.

There is no defense. Clearly, at the federal and state level, prison officials should speed the release of nonviolent offenders, of the elderly and the vulnerable. Universal testing is an imperative. Prisoners need more access to soap and water. And both prisoners and corrections officials need protective gear — from masks to gloves — and, most of all, information on how to protect themselves.

Donald Trump informed me that he had made his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the point person on prison reform. The time for aggressive action is long past. Prisons should be made a priority for supplies, for tests, and for early release of as many inmates as possible, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable.

If the pandemic continues to spread through prisons, the toll in lives will soar.

As the pandemic exposes once more, it is a moral outrage that the U.S. locks up more people than any other country, including China. Prisoners are disproportionately poor and people of color, too often victims of institutionalized racism that still puts African American young men at greater risk of being stopped by police, charged, and jailed if convicted.

Even without the virus, that is a disgrace. Now the virus is turning incarceration into a potential death sentence.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson is the founder of Rainbow/PUSH.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 23, 2020
Jesse Jackson
Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence
George Ochenski
The Perils of Politicizing the Pandemic
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Bilal Hussain
Fighting COVID (and Repression) in Kashmir
Daryan Rezazad
The Deadly Denial Virus
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail