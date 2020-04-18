Home
April 18, 2020
Fiona Apple – I Want You To Love Me
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
Thomas S. Harrington
When Consumerism Locks Death and Diminishment Away in the Back Room
John K. White
Billionaire Games: Did You Give Away Anything Before You Passed?
W. T. Whitney
As Pandemic Rages, US Economic Sanctions Against Cuba are Deadly
Daniel Falcone
Richard Falk on ‘World Order’ and COVID-19
John G. Russell
Collateral Damage and the “War on COVID-19”
David Rosen
Class, Caste and the End of the American Dream
George Wuerthner
The Problem With Conservation Easements
Binoy Kampmark
Hell is Other People: Pandemic Lifestyles and Domestic Violence
Thomas Klikauer
Corona and the Rise of the German Police State
Paula Green
Time to Declare an Outbreak of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Eight Reasons Trump Doesn’t Need to “Cancel the Election”
Sonali Kolhatkar
Can Democracy Survive COVID-19?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 4: Insanity is a Virtue in a Mad World
Kim C. Domenico
Restoring the Interior Commons is the Best Hope for A Human-Supportive World
Jon Hochschartner
We Need a Progressive Alternative to the Humane Society Legislative Fund
Tom Crofton
So, Come and Get Me, Joe
Jeff Sher
Want to Save the World? Don’t Buy What You Don’t Need
Louis Proyect
Syria and the Lust for Power
David Yearsley
Memory Malfunkshun
