April 14, 2020
Mainstream Media Blind Spots In The Coronavirus Crisis
April 14, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
A Pandemic May be Reported Like a War, But They’re Very Different
Macdonald Stainsby
Why is Canada Refusing Cuban Doctors?
Nick Pemberton
Bernie’s Missed Opportunity
Subin Dennis
Why It’s Going to be Much Harder for Neoliberals to Prevent Government Spending
Michael Welton
Apocalypse Around Every Corner
Alexander Main
COVID-19 in Brazil: Favela Residents and Indigenous Communities Among Those Most at Risk
Ed Corcoran
Re-Engaging Russia
Sam Pizzigati
If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19 and Amerindians
Judith Deutsch
Guilt and Impunity: Gaza and COVID-19
Howard Lisnoff
So Long, Bernie
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Chris Kuntz
Five Ways to Get Rid of Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
In CoronaLand
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Paul Street
Wisconsin: Electoral Politics Gone Lethal
Peter A. Coclanis
How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different
Michael Hudson, Dirk Bezemer, Steve Kern and T. Sabri Öncü
The Use and Abuse of MMT
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Plague and Civilization
Ramzy Baroud
A Palestinian Guide to Surviving a Quarantine
Karyn Strickler
Biden Must Become the Climate-Commander-in-Chief
Chris Gilbert
Infected with Passivity: Letter from Catalonia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Don’t Threaten Afghans…It Will Be Counterproductive
Ellen Birkett Lindeen
Do You Want to Wait Until One Hundred Years Later: The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same
Danny Sjursen
The Price of Power and West Point’s Class of 1986
Ronnie Cummins
Apocalypse Now: Stop the Madness
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
UN Ceasefire Defines War As a Non-Essential Activity
David Swanson
Joe Biden is Your Enemy
Ted Rall
Moratoriums Won’t Save Us from the COVID-19 Depression
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: One Year in Belmarsh
Christopher Brauchli
COVID-Masks for Halloween?
Jeff Mackler
The Demise of Bernie Sanders
Laura Flanders
Thank You, Bernie; Screw You, New York Times
Jill Richardson
Wisconsin’s Unconscionable Sham
Weekend Edition
April 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Last Refuge of a Scoundrel: Coronavirus and the British Establishment
Rob Urie
Capitalism, the State Religion
Lee Hall
Wet Markets and Wild Longings
Nancy Scheper-Hughes
Memoir: A Liberation Theology Stations of the Cross in Northeast Brazil
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Condition Our Condition Is In
Paul Street
Orange King COVID
Andrew Levine
Biden? Seriously?
