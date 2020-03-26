FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 26, 2020

Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation

by

It is in times of crisis, like the growing coronavirus pandemic, that deep structural inequities and the U.S. government’s mismanagement of funds are starkly revealed. Half of all Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Half a million Americans sleep out on the streets. Thirty million Americans don’t have health insurance. Forty-five million are burdened with $1.6 trillion of student loan debt. I could go on, but the point of these stats is to highlight the fragility of our society and its uncertain ability to weather the human health and economic impacts of crises like the coronavirus.

Yet, the U.S. is supposedly the richest country in the history of the world, with a military budget that equals that of all of the other countries on Earth combined. Adding up the Pentagon budget, plus non-Pentagon budget military expenditures (e.g. nuclear weapons, which are paid for out of the Department of Energy), the U.S. war budget exceeds $1 trillion a year. In comparison, the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) budget is just a mere $11 billion. And consider this: Using estimates from the United Nations about what it would take to curb world hunger, just 3% of U.S. military spending could end starvation on Earth.

The irony is that whenever the people, especially the most vulnerable among us, come together to organize and advocate for material improvements in our lives and environmental protections, the characteristic response on the part of mainstream media and government is: “How are you going to pay for it?” We can somehow pump trillions of taxpayer dollars into endless wars and Wall Street bailouts, but don’t have money for tuition-free college, Medicare for All, lead-free water, or any of the countless other measures that are standard practice for many other countries around the world. Lacking these essentials for our own people, it becomes hard to swallow the argument that rampant U.S. military spending on far-off wars benefits Americans.

Our own broken democracy, which holds special interests above the necessities of its people, also calls into question the oft-repeated notion that U.S. wars help spread democracy abroad. Until the U.S. can model what a functioning democracy looks like, it should cease telling other countries what to do.

The belief that our $1 trillion a year war budget is spent on humanitarian and pro-democracy efforts obscures the simple fact that war doesn’t benefit its victims. During the Iraq War, polls found that a majority in the U.S. believed Iraqis were better off as a result of the war. A majority of Iraqis, in contrast, believed they were worse off. In fact, scholars at both Carnegie Endowment for Peace and RAND Corporation have found that wars aimed at nation-building have an extremely low to nonexistent success rate in creating stable democracies. And we must not overlook the bottom line that war is not humanitarian, because it kills people. The majority of victims in modern warfare are civilians. And, conversely, suicide is now the leading killer of U.S. troops, underscoring the damaging impact of participation in war. Meanwhile, war perpetuates itself by creating new enemies and breeding resentment. A 2013 Gallup poll of 65 nations found the United States to be considered the greatest threat to peace in the world, underscoring the hatred and blowback that results from U.S. war-making.

In this time of international crisis as we grapple with the fast-growing coronavirus pandemic, it is time to build global alliances to pull together vital scientific and medical resources. The U.S. can start to heal its domestic and international reputation by redirecting billions from its war budget towards truly humanitarian needs.

Greta Zarro is the Organizing Director of World BEYOND War. Prior to her work with World BEYOND War, she worked as New York Organizer for Food & Water Watch on issues of fracking, pipelines, water privatization, and GMO labeling.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Greta Zarro

Greta Zarro is Organizing Director of World BEYOND War, and is syndicated by PeaceVoice.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 26, 2020
Greta Zarro
Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation
Tom Engelhardt
A Planet of Missing Beauties: In Memoriam
Harry Targ
Radical Individualism and Profit vs. Human Solidarity:The United States And Cuba
Peter Crowley
The Shit Has Hit the Fan: Shut the Country Down to Save Lives
Scott Owen
When Words Become Music Again
Binoy Kampmark
Business as Usual: Coronavirus, Iran and US Sanctions
Wim Laven
The Truth on COVID-19 is Ugly and the Lies are Deadly
George Ochenski
Truth or Consequences
Nick Licata
Trump’s State of Denial, Not the Deep State, Kept Us Unprepared for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ted Rall
What the Government Must Do Now About Coronavirus
stclair
Do the Deuteronomy 
March 25, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The Coronavirus and the Urgent Need to Redefine National Security 
Michael Hudson
A Brady Bond Solution for America’s Unpayable Corporate Debt
Jack Rasmus
US Senate’s Final Stimulus Bill: Why It Won’t Be Enough
Kent Paterson
Mexico and the Pandemic
Joshua Sperber
Coronavirus and the Rise and Fall of Humanism
Marshall Auerback
Germany Signals a Historic Shift From Austerity That Could Upend the Economy of Europe
Kenneth Surin
Boris Now Has to Play at Being Serious
Kenn Orphan
The Message of COVID-19
John O'Kane
Joe Biden’s Opinion-Shaping Machine And Race
Walden Bello
COVID-19 and the Death of Connectivity
John K. White
Are We Our Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keepers?
Mark Ashwill
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Do as the Vietnamese Do
Manuel García, Jr.
Looking Past the Pandemic
Michael Barker
Boris Johnson Must Learn Lessons From Italy: People Before Profit!
Martin Billheimer
Palpitations of the Pulps
B. Nimri Aziz
Rethinking Commander-in-Chief in American Leadership
George Wuerthner
Save the Great Burn Wilderness
John Eskow
Please Hand-Sanitize All Pitchforks and Torches: Tips For a Safe Coronavirus Riot
Kim C. Domenico
Transitioning ‘Ontologically’ Pt II: Building Counter-(Oc)Culture
Peter Harrison
Corona Hopes
March 24, 2020
Matt Smith
Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
The Cost of This Pandemic Must Not Bankrupt the People
John Galbraith Simmons
Death By Tweetstorm: a Win-Win for Trump
Patrick Cockburn
Austerity Has Weakened Our Ability to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic
Katie Fite
Cashing in on Degrading Public Lands: How Welfare Ranchers Reap a Beef Bonanza From Weeds They Caused
Manuel García, Jr.
The Conquerors of America
Lawrence Davidson
A Pandemic Comes to the U.S.
John W. Whitehead
How a Police State Will Deal With the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nino Pagliccia
Sanctions: Unilateral Coercive Measures for Regime Change in Venezuela
Erika Taylor
Beware Wall Street During a Pandemic
Catherine Rottenberg – Neve Gordon
The Coronavirus Conundrum and Human Rights
John Peeler
Trump and the Virus: It’s All About the Base
Kary Love
The Case for an Indictment of the US Government for Criminal Negligence for its Bungled Response to COVID-19
Basav Sen
Five Ways Using Stimulus Funds for Energy Efficiency Would Reduce Inequality and Protect the Planet
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail