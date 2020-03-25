Corona Hopes

by

Let’s hope

The virus kills off

All the motherfuckers

Who ever said…

Thank god we don’t live in caves,

Thank god we no longer

Live in the trees…

Let’s hope the virus kills

All of us who can’t live

Without modern life…

‘cos we know fuck all

About the real world around us.

Let’s hope we all die.

But not the ‘uncontacted tribes’…

Please god keep them

Uncontacted…

The earth should be theirs again

Along with all the other humans

Cleverly enveloped

In ‘animal’ form.

’Cos we aren’t human…

We aren’t even ‘animal’…

Just the products and functions

Of a shit economy…

Let’s hope we all die.

It’s the best we could do.