FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 17, 2020

Striking Truthdig Staffers Respond to the Publisher

by

On the Ropes by Mr. Fish.

On March 16, those participating in Truthdig’s work stoppage wrote directly to publisher Zuade Kaufman and Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer. We invited them to participate in a conference call on March 17 to begin negotiations to restore Robert Scheer as Editor-in-Chief and to address unfair labor practices, opening a potential path that would allow us to return to work. Mr. Scheer, as co-owner of Truthdig, agreed to speak with us. We received no reply from Ms. Kaufman. She has also not attempted to communicate with the copy desk staff, who joined in the work stoppage.

This morning, March 17, Truthdig posted a letter by Ms. Kaufman titled “Open Letter from Truthdig’s Publisher & CEO: Breaking My Silence.” The only group that has been silenced, however, is Truthdig’s staff. Our post on March 11 explaining the reason for our work stoppage was quickly removed from the website. We have been locked out of our Truthdig email accounts and the publication’s CMS. Comments from readers that have been supportive of our strike have been deleted from the site. The publisher, despite her claims that she cares about the rights of her workers, refuses to speak with us.

Ms. Kaufman’s letter is replete with falsehoods. Most insidious is her explanation of the “underlying issue” of our work stoppage and the portrayal of her partnership with Mr. Scheer. While we believe that Mr. Scheer has been treated unfairly by Ms. Kaufman, who seeks total editorial control of the site, and that his ouster would harm the publication, perhaps irreparably, we also made clear in our March 11 statement that this issue goes beyond the efforts by Ms. Kaufman to remove Mr. Scheer. Truthdig’s labor conditions have repeatedly failed to align with its progressive values. These include contracts that compel workers to sign away their basic labor protections, and employee handbook guidelines that are tantamount to gag orders. As CounterPunch recently reported, Truthdig contracts included a waiver of “the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1985, the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Age Discrimination Act, the California Constitution, the California Labor Code, the California Wage Orders, the Private Attorneys General Act, the California Business and Professions Code, the Laws established by the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, the California Family Rights Act,” among other rights, as a requirement for employment at Truthdig. It is highly unlikely that Ms. Kaufman did not know the contents of Truthdig’s contracts, which require all employees to report directly to Ms. Kaufman and which Mr. Scheer, who is supposed to be in charge of editorial content, said he was not permitted to see.

Claims that we did not bring our concerns about unfair labor practices to management in private are untrue. For example:

 + Two women on the editorial team raised concerns directly to Ms. Kaufman about her policy of forcing copy editors to remain on call for shifts of several hours while only paying them for the amount of time they were actively engaged in editing stories.

+ One female staffer took two additional labor complaints–including the issue of multiple staffers signing away labor and civil rights when they signed up to work for Truthdig–directly to Kaufman’s legal counsel, in front of a witness, in early February.

+ Yet another female staffer resigned over a separate labor complaint a year ago.

Over the past week we have received public and private support from a number of former Truthdig employees who have related their own experiences with unfair labor conditions, expressed solidarity with our collective action, and uniformly lauded Scheer’s editorial leadership.

All of us are eager to return to work. America, and much of the world, is in the grip of a deadly pandemic. We have an obligation as editors and contributors to examine and explain the health, climate, political and economic crises that confront us. But we also have the right, and given past labor practices at Truthdig the responsibility, to form a union. This collective action entails a financial and professional sacrifice that none of us take lightly. We would not have carried it out unless there was no other alternative. That a self-styled progressive publisher would resort to union-busting and disseminating falsehoods about her staff and co-owner is unacceptable.

Chris Hedges
Kasia Anderson
Jacob Sugarman
Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Eunice Wong
Ilana Novick
Mr. Fish
Paul Street
Lee Camp    

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:CounterPunch News Service

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 17, 2020
Seiji Yamada
Coronavirus for All
Laura Carlsen
How the OAS Revived the Cold War in the Americas
Sarah Anderson – Sam Pizzigati
Does the COVID-19 Crisis Have to Result in a Wealthier Wealthy?
Helen Yaffe
Cuba’s Contribution to Combatting COVID-19
F. Elizabeth Dahab
The Corona Virus, Trump, and Friday the 13th Press Conference
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
To Help Stem Coronavirus, Lift Sanctions on Iran
Elena Carter
Remembering a Panther
Raouf Halaby
Plagues, Pandemics, Paintings, and Personal Gain
Ralph Nader
Trump Minimizing and Sugarcoating Coronavirus Perils
Robert Fisk
The Saudi Royal Family Appear Unaware of the Dangers of Settling Scores Among Themselves
Masturah Alatas
No, Italy is Not Consigning 80-Year Olds to Death
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Policeman, A Pastor and A Palestinian’: The ‘Chilestinians’ as a Model for Palestinian Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
Bernie Didn’t Lose the Last Debate, But We May Have
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: March 16, 2020
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
CounterPunch News Service
Striking Truthdig Staffers Respond to the Publisher
Ed Sanders
Corona, There Goes My Career
March 16, 2020
Stuart A. Newman
Getting Viral: Why COVID-19 is Such a Threat to the 60+ Plus Population and Why the Response May Make It Worse
Patrick Cockburn
The Battle for the Saudi Royal Crown
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: Deception and Incompetence in Service of Authoritarianism
Jeffrey Sterling
I Reject Using My Unjust Conviction Against Julian Assange
Jonah Raskin
My Life in the Plague
Colin Todhunter
Dependency, Distress and No Durable Agronomic Benefits: The Story of Bt Cotton in India
Joseph E. Lowndes
Tom Turnipseed: Race Treason and the Promise of Left Populism
Dave Lindorff
Sanders Goes Full FDR in COVID-19 Speech
Charles Komanoff
Spiritual: How McCoy Tyner Lives On
John Feffer
Trump as Political Hit Man
Dean Baker
Can Coronavirus Force Policy Types to Think Clearly About Intellectual Property?
Hamza Hamouchene
The Algerian Revolution: the Struggle for Decolonization Continues
Christopher Brauchli
Nobel Oblige
Nick Pemberton
To Defeat Corporate Hate, Bernie Bros Must Channel Martin Luther King
David Schultz
What If They Held a Revolution and No One Came?
Jill Richardson
If Someone Says You’ve Hurt Them, Believe Them
Elliot Sperber
The Statue of Liberty’s Torch
Weekend Edition
March 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
H. Bruce Franklin
What Is Covid-19 Trying to Teach Us?
Craig Collins
Four Reasons Civilization Won’t Decline: It Will Collapse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Going Viral
Kathleen Wallace
COVID-19 Side Effects: Reality and Clarity
Bruce E. Levine
Who Could Have Gotten Deserters from Trump’s Three Armies . . . and from Mine?
Paul Street
Dear Berners: Dementia Joe is How Much “Your” Party HATES You
Michèle Brand
Class Conflict is Stronger than Clan Conflict
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail