FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 13, 2020

Krugman Disses Sanders and Embraces Biden While Distorting the Obama Record

by

Paul Krugman, a past winner of the Nobel Prize in economics, wrote a recent New York Times column with the title “Bernie Sanders is Going for Broke.” He criticizes Sanders for his politics which are characterized as a “go-for-broke maximalism” “without compromise” described as:

“a maximalist agenda on all fronts: complete elimination of private health insurance and a vast expansion of government programs that would require major tax increases on the middle class as well as the wealthy.”

In contrast to Sanders is what Krugman portrays as the “incremental” approach that is the Obama and Biden way for implementing what he sees as “progressive goals.” In Krugman’s words,

“Obama was, and Joe Biden is, clearly in favor of progressive goals such as universal health coverage and reduced income inequality. But Obama pursued those goals via incremental changes. Obamacare was designed to expand health coverage while doing as little as possible to disrupt the lives of people who already had health insurance. Obama raised taxes on the wealthy more than most people realize — by 2016 the average federal tax rate on the 1 percent was almost as high as it was pre-Reagan — but he did so quietly, without much populist rhetoric.”

Krugman is right in claiming that income tax rates on the 1% increased while Obama was president. However, their share of income during Obama’s presidency, according to official figures, resulted in greater income inequality.

This can be seen in the following table from the Federal Reserve Board. During Obama’s time in office, the share of income received by the 1% increased dramatically after falling during the great recession while the share of those in the bottom 90% fell.

The increase in the income tax rate on the 1% may have been more than off-set by greater increases in their income.  More critical is where did the top 1% stand at the end of the day. This is reflected in their share of wealth.

Here are the most recent figures from the Federal Reserve Board. To be fair, the following two tables  show wealth shares and dollar amounts in the third quarter of 2007. This is the high point of the share of the 1% during the Bush regime before declining during the great recession. The figures for Obama’s presidency start with the first quarter of 2009 and end in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Clearly, what the Fed figures show is that during Obama’s presidency, the amount of wealth held by the 1% almost doubled. At the same time, the wealth of the poorest 50% increased by less than 15% resulting in a widening of the wealth gap between them and the top 1%.

The “incremental changes” of Obama and Biden must have been quite acceptable to the 1% since their wad of wealth increased dramatically.

Essentially, utilizing a tepid approach of “incremental changes” to achieve “progressive goals” resulted in even greater inequality during Obama-Biden’s time in the White House.

Impact of Sander’s Wealth Tax 

Sander’s wealth tax is estimated to raise $4.35 Trillion over the next ten years. This part of his supposed “maximalist agenda” will not put much of a dent into the 1%’s holdings. As of the third quarter of 2019, the size of their wealth stood at $34.53 Trillion. Immediately subtracting the Sander’s wealth tax would result in the size of their wealth being greater than its highest amount when Obama was president.[i]  One would be right to expect a “maximalist agenda” to go much further in stripping the 1% of its excessive wealth.

Were an afloat Titanic to stand for equality and had Biden as its captain, using the Obama-Biden approach comes across as people on the Titanic who favor greater equality being given a bucket to scoop up water to throw overboard as the ship sinks into a sea of inequality. Krugman’s characterization of the policies of Biden and Sanders is not very convincing.

Notes.

[i] https://berniesanders.com/issues/tax-extreme-wealth/

Note: The Federal Reserve Board figures are updated with the figures on wealth distribution based on the Dec. 23, 2019 update, before the recent declines in the stock market. The figures are different from other articles I have written for Counterpunch using earlier updates.

Obviously, the distribution of wealth is currently undergoing changes with the decline in worldwide stock markets.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rick Baum

Rick Baum teaches Political Science at City College of San Francisco. He is a member of AFT 2121.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
H. Bruce Franklin
What Is Covid-19 Trying to Teach Us?
Craig Collins
Four Reasons Civilization Won’t Decline: It Will Collapse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Going Viral
Kathleen Wallace
COVID-19 Side Effects: Reality and Clarity
Bruce E. Levine
Who Could Have Gotten Deserters from Trump’s Three Armies . . . and from Mine?
Paul Street
Dear Berners: Dementia Joe is How Much “Your” Party HATES You
Michèle Brand
Class Conflict is Stronger than Clan Conflict
Marshall Auerback
Coronavirus Reveals the Cracks in Globalization
Andrew Levine
Biden’s Victory: A Blessing in Disguise?
Joseph Natoli
A Machine to Beat President Trump
Clark T. Scott
“Now, Voyager” in Reverse
Matthew Stevenson
Can Biden Beat Trump?
Charles Komanoff
Bill de Blasio, Climate Troll
Judith Deutsch
Climate Victims Violent? Klare’s Paean to the American Military
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Discovers “Geriatric ADHD”
Ramzy Baroud
Abuse, Oppression and Murder: The PA Does Israel’s Dirty Work in the West Bank
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Saudi’s Brave Women Pull Back the Curtain on Crown Prince MBS
Mitchell Zimmerman
Who’s Ready to Die for Trump’s Ego?
Ron Jacobs
Marching with the Maoists
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s DOA TV Address and an Alternative Fiscal Stimulus Program
Nomi Prins 
The Fed, the Virus, and Inequality
Myles Hoenig
Five Types of Zionissts
Rick Baum
Krugman Disses Sanders and Embraces Biden While Distorting the Obama Record
Ted Rall
Bernie’s Mistakes
Nick Pemberton
Warren Isn’t A Snake, She’s Just Misreading Hegel
Missy Comley Beattie
Please, Jill Biden, Please
Nicky Reid
You Don’t Need Putin to Undermine American Democracy
Seth Sandronsky
Fighting Insecure Housing: Q&A with Dominique Walker
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
We Need More Lunatics
Brian Horejsi
We Need Environmental Lawyers and Law
George Burchett
Boomerang of Peace
Alice Slater
The Virus of Nuclear Proliferation
Christopher Ketcham
The Beagle in Me, the Child in Snoopy
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus Offerings and Job Losses
Nilofar Suhrawardy
“Two Sides” of Trump’s India Visit!
Ellen Brown
The Fed’s Baffling Response to the Coronavirus Explained
Robert Koehler
War, Profit and the Coronavirus
Zoltan Grossman
Washing our Hands of Trump and Powerlessness
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
Mark Dickman
Malm’s “Fossil Capital”
Peter Crowley
The Democratic Establishment’s Drive to Derail Sanders Will Backfire Again
Michael Welton
The Photographs of Thomas Moore and Quench
John Kendall Hawkins
The Incident on King Street Remembered a Quarter of a Millennium Later
Jill Richardson
If Someone Says You’ve Hurt Them, Believe Them
David Yearsley
Mountains of Sound: the Music of McCoy Tyner
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail