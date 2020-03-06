FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 6, 2020

COVID-19 Reveals Trump’s Planned Obsolescence

by

As COVID-19 begins its inevitable “community transmission” phase around the United States, the purveyors of the conventional wisdom are largely focused on President Trump’s (and by extension, prayerful Vice President Pence’s) incompetence and his self-serving, empathy-free approach to the coronavirus. And it is true that, as with all things Trump, it seems that all he really cares about is the stock market and its effect on his reelection bid. But Trump’s narcissism obscures something both far more pernicious and far more permanent than his oft-televised obsession with himself … and that’s the fact that he’s been busily making Milton Friedman’s “Supply Side/The Bottom Line Is The Only Line” dream an intractable reality.

It was a dream that first took flight when Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980. The dream was often made manifest by the neoliberal lurch and deregulatory impulses of President Bill Clinton. But it is Trump who’s come closest to fully realizing the dream of ending responsive government. It should come as no surprise, though. Trump lifted, among other things, his “Make America Great Again” slogan from the Gipper. He’s also taken Reagan’s anti-FDR pitch about the dangers of government (see “The Deep State”) and, with the help of a motley crew of Tea Partiers, Evangelicals and corporate Republicans, transformed it into, as Steve Bannon calls it, a “War on the Administrative State.”

Since taking office and taking complete control of the news-cycle, Trump has been systematically starving Federal agencies of resources, personnel and attention. He has, through the sycophants and lobbyists he’s installed around the Executive Branch, been pushing out career professionals and barely replacing them with also-rans. And he is dismantling every aspect of government he cannot use to reward his corporate clients or punish political apostates.

The idea is to cripple the Federal government from within instead of doing the hard legislative work of changing the laws that legally compel government action. As a result, many of the regulations on the books are becoming functionally irrelevant. Some laws are being rewritten by the lobbyists who used to lobby against ’em, but mostly the Executive Branch is being systematically emaciated by the political equivalent of chronic wasting disease.

It’s an approach first pioneered by Reagan devotee Grover Norquist, who advocated “starving the beast” of government down to a manageable size before “drowning it” in a bathtub. It’s an idea currently being implemented with wide-ranging effect by Trump, who, like Reagan before him, is accelerating the bankrupting of the already debt-laden treasury with a combo of tax cuts and massive spending on a world-dwarfing defense industry. Eventually, the theory goes, the “safety net,” a.k.a. “entitlements,” and other “common good” spending will collapse under the weight of the financial limitations generated by profuse borrowing to fund market-distorting tax cuts … and to dole out subsidies and tax gifts to cronies and key corporations. All the while, the ever-less regulated chemical, oil, defense, agricultural and (most importantly of all) financial industries will continue to hoard assets through the rinsing and repeating of the supply side boom-and-bust scheme, a.k.a. the business cycle.

Frankly, this all looks like the endgame of a long plan to undo the demand side economy created by the New Deal. Along with the seemingly (but not) contradictory spike in Unitary Executive power (which is about protecting rackets, shielding enforcers from prosecution and about enforcing political compliance), this is a transformation decades in the making … and Trump is the perfect salesman for this final episode … even better than Reagan or Clinton … because his “flood the zone” narcissism is the ultimate, 24/7 distraction for a people addicted to binge watching, inured to scripted reality shows and motivated by belligerent infotainment.

Reagan was the first actor to hit his marks … on a stage set for him by the interlocking forces of Big Oil, Big Defense and Wall Street. Not coincidentally, this same Venn Diagram of power has profited mightily from Trump’s Presidency. Rather than an actor, though, Trump is the barking emcee of the final season of the American Dream Gameshow … a program that was initially cancelled in 1980, but somehow kept running in syndication on one of the two crappy channels a “free” people have been given to chose from. But now, the final credits are closer to rolling that ever before.

As such, Trump is the omega to Reagan’s alpha. And any coronavirus-related “incompetence” you see being reported is a feature, not a bug, of this Re-Great’d America. And that’s because Trump is not an outlier. He is a culmination.

This article first appeared NewVandal.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:JP Sottile

JP Sottile is a freelance journalist, published historian, radio co-host and documentary filmmaker (The Warning, 2008). His credits include a stint on the Newshour news desk, C-SPAN, and as newsmagazine producer for ABC affiliate WJLA in Washington. His weekly show, Inside the Headlines w/ The Newsvandal, co-hosted by James Moore, airs every Friday on KRUU-FM in Fairfield, Iowa. He blogs under the pseudonym “the Newsvandal“.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 06, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Neoliberal Plague
Paul Street
They Rule: No Easter Bernie
Chris Busby
Cancer in US Navy Nuclear Powered Ships
Matthew Stevenson
The Super Tuesday Sting
Andrew Levine
Russian Meddling Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Super Tuesday at Manzanar
Thomas Knapp
Yes, Trump Should Talk with the Taliban
Nick Pemberton
Bernie Sanders Lost Minnesota Because He Fought For Racial Justice
Peter Harrison
The Tyranny of the Consciousness-Raisers: Leninism, Anarchism and Jesus
Keith Hoeller
Apprentices to Nowhere: From Impoverished Graduate Students to Impoverished College Professors
Tamara Pearson
All the Devastating Epidemics That Coronavirus is Distracting Us From
Kathleen Wallace
Super Tuesday? 
Ted Rall
Trump’s Second Term? Not Worth Freaking Out About.
Binoy Kampmark
Daring to Kiss: Coronavirus and the Butterfly Effect
James Bovard
Syria Debacles Epitomize Perpetual Perfidy of U.S. Foreign Policy
Bruce Hartford
Crises 4
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Coming Out in Middle Age
JP Sottile
COVID-19 Reveals Trump’s Planned Obsolescence
Sam Pizzigati
A Simple Prescription for a Longer Life: Economic Equality
Jill Richardson
Why Mike Pence is the Worst Person to Lead the COVID-19 Response
John Peeler
The Democrats’ Durable Dichotomy
Daniel Warner
Will COVID-19 Finally Bring Down Trump’s Virtual Presidency?
Paul Edwards
Democraticide
Thomas Klikauer
Inside Right Wing Extremism: an Undercover Cyber-Agent Report
Ira Glunts
The Brooklyn Yeshiva Anthem Protest: Why It’s Not Antisemitic
Khury Petersen-Smith
Ending the Myth That Trump is Ending the Wars
Jesse Jackson
No, Mr. President, the Forever War in Afghanistan is Not Ending
Steve Early
Bernie vs. Biden: When Will Unions Show Solidarity With Sanders?
Steven Krichbaum
Unbalanced Support for America’s Lands and Wildlife
George Wuerthner
Industrial Forestry Threatens to Blitz the Lolo
Tom Engelhardt
Pardon Me, Donald
Jeremy Kuzmarov
The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
Howard Lisnoff
The Neoliberal Bumbler-in-Chief
Robert Koehler
The Meaning of Super Tuesday
Nino Pagliccia
Venezuela Responds With Principled Conviction to the US Desperate Attempts at Regime Change
Bruce Neuburger
Give the U.S.A. its Proper Name
Kary Love
Is the Creator Interfering in the 2020 Elections?
Nicky Reid
Now Can We Celebrate Some Dangerous Black People?
John Kendall Hawkins
Boas’s Constructors: The Project to Remove the Stranglehold on ‘Culture’
Shailly Gupta Barnes – Lindsay Koshgarian
Trump’s Choices: Wars, Walls and Wall Street
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump or the Politics of Derision
William Cook
The Wisdom That Comes with Age and Moral Courage
Eric Mann
Films from the Frontlines: “Sorry We Missed You,” Ken Loach’s Stirring Exposure of Capitalist Speed and Consumers’ Greed
Louis Proyect
The Romanian New Wave
David Yearsley
Rags and Riches
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail