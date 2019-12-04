Football Without Billionaires? Why Not?

For fans of Washington’s NFL pro football franchise, this has been the autumn of their discontent. On gameday Sundays, their soulless stadium sits half empty. Their losing team is once again wasting away a season. Their best player won’t play — after team management mishandled his potentially life-threatening tumor. Their rookie quarterback is making bonehead moves. The future looks as bleak as the present.

Who deserves the blame for this mess? Fans are blaming the team’s billionaire owner Dan Snyder. They have good reason. Snyder has spent the last 20 years overcharging supporters and disrespecting players and coaches at every opportunity. He’s micromanaged and populated his executive ranks with fawning puppets. He’s stubbornly defended a racist team name — “Redskins” — that horrifies native and immigrant Americans alike.

Hometown fans who do show up at Washington games have taken to chanting “sell the team.” Surely, they believe, some other billionaire can come in, restore civic trust, and rescue the franchise.

No rescue appears near. Snyder’s fellow owners could, if they saw fit, pressure him out of their exclusive billionaires club. But that would send a message these billionaires don’t want to send: that fans ought to have some say in who runs their beloved hometown teams. The fan furor in Washington, the NFL’s arrogant owners believe, will eventually die down.

Maybe not. Fans are stirring, and not just in Washington. The billionaire lockgrip on sports is becoming a worldwide political hot-button issue. The political leader giving that button the biggest push: the UK Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn, the next UK prime minister should his party gain a majority in the fast-approaching December 12 British general election.

“Football clubs are part of the social fabric that binds us together,” Corbyn proclaimed earlier this fall. “They are too important to be left in the hands of bad owners. Under Labour, fans will have a say in how their clubs are run.”

“Football” in the UK refers, of course, to the sport Americans call soccer. The British invented the sport, now the world’s biggest fan-followed pastime, and billionaires firmly run the UK football show. The Labour Party wants to see that change, and so do growing numbers of UK football fans.

Avid supporters of the Newcastle United football team have been organizing boycotts against the team’s billionaire owner, and Corbyn met with a group of them earlier this fall.

“Sport must be run in the interests of those who participate in it, follow it and love it, not just for the privileged and wealthy few,” Corbyn noted after that meeting.