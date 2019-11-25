FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 25, 2019

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Bolivia From Canadian Writers and Scholars

by

The democratically elected president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, the very first indigenous president of the Americas, has been forced, at gunpoint, to flee the country.  There have been on a 5-day stretch since October 20th, 23 deaths, 715 injured, total arrests of 1112 and the number of wounded are unknown (data from the Defensoría del Pueblo de La Paz). The victims are overwhelmingly indigenous people.

There is no excuse whatsoever for this violence, no excuse for the rupture of the constitutional process. No alleged, and unsubstantiated, “electoral irregularity”, no alleged ” political mistake” by Evo Morales can possibly excuse the police and military deposing a legitimately elected political leader. There are legal procedural means to deal with any of these occurrences, and indeed Evo Morales had already agreed to a ballot audit by the OAS and even to new elections. The Bolivian armed forces then acted against their own constitution and forced him to resign. His present term does not end until January.

Mexico and the new government elect of Argentina have been recognized as having saved the life of the president and the vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, who are now in forced exile in Mexico.

The coup has been carried out by known paramilitary leaders, right wing fanatics, who are consumed with racism against their own peoples. The self-proclaimed “president” Jeanine Añez, who took power without any election or backing of the Senate and Deputy Chambers is maintained solely by military support. Bolivia has therefore effectively been turned into a military dictatorship. She has violated articles 161, 169 and 410 of the Bolivian Constitution. She famously has made a racist remark by saying that the indigenous peoples should stay in the hills because the cities are not for them.

In fact of law, Evo Morales is the only true, legitimate president of Bolivia since his letter of resignation has not been approved by the Bolivian Senate. Moreover, nobody should take seriously a “resignation” made at gunpoint.

The situation in Bolivia is chaotic. Now is the moment for Canada to show that it truly respects and supports indigenous peoples by openly and unequivocally condemning this coup and the rupture of the constitutional rule of law in a regional country friendly to Canada.

History is an unforgiving observer, and the indigenous peoples of Bolivia, Canada and the entire Americas will be watching and waiting for you, Mr. Prime Minister, to show that Canada truly and effectively backs the democratic and inclusive values for which it purports to stand. Condemn this coup against the most important indigenous leader of the Americas, Evo Morales.

Respectfully,

Arnold August, journalist/author, Montreal

Claudia Chaufan, York University

Sharon Clarke, citizen of Canada

Dr. Christo El Morr, York University

Keith Ellis, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto

Joe Emersberger, writer

Alan Freeman, University of Manitoba

Dr. Rachel Gorman, York University

Wendy Holm, Canadian Agrologist (Ret’d), Friend of Cuba and the People of Latin America

Mike Jones

Naomi Klein, author

Carol Mowat

Professor Carles Muntaner, University of Toronto

Linda McQuaig, author

Dr. Maria Páez Victor, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle

Nino Pagliccia, Venezuelan-Canadian activist and writer

James Plewak, Member and former Chief of the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation. Treaty 2 Territory

Justin Podur, York University

Professor Radika Desai, University of Manitoba

Karen Roundpoint

Jerry Spiegel, University of British Columbia

Peter A. Victor, Professor Emeritus, York University

Annalee Yassi, University of British Columbia

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:CounterPunch News Service

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
November 26, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
A Tale of Two Princes
Lawrence Davidson
Waging War Against the Rule of Law
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change is a War Crime
Colin Todhunter
Hunger Games: Food Abundance and Twisted Truths  
John Feffer
Don’t Just Focus on Trump’s Crimes at Home
Katie Fite
A Cattle Industry and Local Control Power Grab: Inside the Malheur Owyhee Public Lands Bill
James Handley
Betrayed by Joe Biden: a Personal History
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Ukraine-Gate Provides Another Opportunity to Demonize Russia
Yoav Litvin
No ‘Revolution’ Without Palestine: a Letter to Bernie Sanders
Hamid Yazdan Panah
A Simple Truth About the Protests in Iran
Thomas Knapp
Thankful in 2019
November 25, 2019
John Pilger
The Lies About Assange Must Stop Now
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Lies and Broken Promises
Matthew Stevenson
An Impeachment Hearings Libretto
Matthew Hoh
Repeal the Nearly Two-Decade-Old War Authorizations
Rick Baum
Most People Pay a Higher Wealth Tax Than the Wealthy
Nick Licata
The Battle for Seattle: A City Council Member Recalls the Protest That Rocked the World
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s China Wars
Ralph Nader
Beware of the Medicare Disadvantage Corporate Trap – Wake Up AARP
Dave Lindorff
Sanctimonious US Senators Condemn Hong Kong Police Ignoring Far More Brutal US Cops
Mark Harris
No Billionaires, No Fascists, No Warmongers To the Socialist Future
Dan Bacher
California to Sue Over Trump Water Plan
Rivera Sun
It’s Time. End the Draft, Once and For All
CounterPunch News Service
An Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Bolivia From Canadian Writers and Scholars
Weekend Edition
November 22, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
Silencing the Beast of Bolivian Populism
Paul Street
Washington’s Consensus on Neofascist Coups in Latin America
Jefferson Morley
JFK: What the CIA Hides
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: High Nunes on Capitol Hill
Sam Husseini
Can the Religious Left Take Down Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Calling Cards of a Rightwing Coup
Shamus Cooke
What Bolivia Needs From Bernie
Ron Jacobs
Talking to Rudy, Trumpist Hand Grenade: Impeachment Days Four and Five
Andrew Levine
What’s Up With Trump and “The Deep State”?
Medea Benjamin
“They’re Killing us Like Dogs” – A Massacre in Bolivia and a Plea for Help
Robert Fisk
Pompeo Scorns the Law Because He’s Never Had to Follow It
W. T. Whitney
The Coup in Bolivia: Who is Responsible? 
Mark Weisbrot
The OAS Has Deceived the Public, Terribly, on the Bolivian Election
Joseph Natoli
The Self-Unravelling Trump Cannot Avoid
Amitai Ben-Abba
A Nation of Surgeons
David Rosen
Impeachment and Trump’s 2020 Campaign Takes Shape
Binoy Kampmark
Dropped Investigations: Julian Assange, Sex and Sweden
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Warring Balkans: From Zurich to Zagreb
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Meaning of Ecology
Jill Richardson
Explaining Trump’s Racism
Louis Proyect
Douma, Chlorine Gas and Occam’s Razor
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail