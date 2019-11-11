Veterans’ Day: Four Poems

by

He Would Tell You

Here in the secret chambers

Of my darkest heart are things

I will never tell:

Here is oily blood and brittle bone

Here are clotted lips, frothy lungs

Decomposed and muted tongues

Here twisted cloth lays strangely stiff

In a powdery triptych pit

Where a dumbstruck man and wife

Lock quick lime arms round their

Dream face child, here

Past the grave yards fragrant stones

Memory’s nightmare head will not lay prone

Its battlefields etched on a red brocade

Inlaid with a crown of skull and bones

Yes, here in the busy chambers of my

Heart are things I will never tell

Though I swear we did not mutilate-

Only booby trapped or ransacked-

Disdained from taking human souvenirs.

No, we did not do that.

So, though I nearly did

Let me never tell you

Things you cannot know

Let me never tell you

Things that won’t let go.



Portrait Of a Boy At Dawn

The green metal bird shimmies

North along the muddy banks

Sweeps south, flying high, low

A risky business feeling them out

The tall slender reeds bowing

Beneath us.

Blowing the green curtain down

The boy equally stunned

His mud laden AK no match

In the forever time

His astonished face, his forever No!

When brrraaapp flips him backward

His starry cartwheel a bloody splash

Dissolved in mud.

In the cool morning air we nose up

Thankfully pull away, his immense

Frightened eyes follow me

Forever wake me at home.



Portrait of a Young Girl at Dawn

In the breeze

The sudden quiver and sway

The shadow of bamboo leaves

Twirling onto the hot dry earth,

The squad standing quiet

Over the stiffening

Man, made headless

By the machine gun team.

Weapons and water

Scattered about,

The twice shot girl

Reaching for my canteen.

What to do? What?

I patch her wounds,

Splint her legs

With rotted bamboo.

There is the sudden sound

Of yellow smoke.

The medivac dips,

Kicks out a litter.

We lift her up,

They haul her in.

Beneath the whirling blades

She is spinning, spinning

She is floating away.



Casualty Poem

At dusk, what hand dropped the metal bulb

Down the narrow tube, lifting it skyward?

I was dreaming the moment the plummeting

Brightness struck, a dim noise, I was lifted

Floating above myself, below

The soft fiery puffs of mortar shells

The firefly tracer paths

The glow of skittering shrapnel

Then all at once

When I crashed down

This lifting gift upended.

In my absence, only my beating

Heart, everything breathing.

Turning about, I woke to help them

But stumbled, fell

The back of my head, my chest, too wet

Too warm for comfort. Someone

Held my arms, legs, pressed white cloth

Dim voices, “…not gonna make it.”

Then waiting in the green trembling thing

Doctors and more blood, this time good.

A year of red dust, red rain.

Years to unlearn it.

Of late, in the hills where I live,

When the moon is low

The frozen sky flecked by starlight

In those still moments, by that hand

My darkness disarmed, I am uplifted.