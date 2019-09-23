How news media should handle Trump’s lies

by

saints, politicians, capitalists, news media, Trump, … all lies – bigly

the difference being that most of Trump’s lies are impossible to defend

but Trump’s supporters do defend him with undefendable lies

the liberal media, including MSDNC, ridicules and attacks Trump’s lies

the media strategy is waste of time as Trump strikes back with more lies

what media should do is to fight back Trump with a similar approach

for example:

Trump’s father Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York, United States

but for Trump his dad was born in Germany

“My father is German – was German.” “Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany.”

rather than telling Trump that his was father was not born in Germany

the media should counter Trump’s lie with another lie:

“President’s father was born in one of the ‘shithole countries‘”

or say in Mexico, Iran, China, or any country he hates

than the ball would be in Trump’s court to waste his useless time

which the President of the United States has plenty of

or let’s take the case of Hurricane Dorian forecast

Trump altered the map of the Hurricane’s path with a black marker

he added Alabama as one of the states to get hit with the Dorian

but the NWS’s Birmingham bureau contradicted President Trump:

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx”

but the US dictator continued his lie with the altered map

this is how the media should have handled Trump’s false information

it should have further altered the map by including the White House

plus Trump Towers in New York and Chicago, and Ivanka Trump’s house

and present the further doctored map as being presented by Trump

keep Trump busy by fighting back the new Hurricane Dorian forecast