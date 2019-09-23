Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
September 23, 2019

How news media should handle Trump’s lies

by

saints, politicians, capitalists, news media, Trump, … all lies – bigly
the difference being that most of Trump’s lies are impossible to defend
but Trump’s supporters do defend him with undefendable lies
the liberal media, including MSDNC, ridicules and attacks Trump’s lies
the media strategy is waste of time as Trump strikes back with more lies
what media should do is to fight back Trump with a similar approach
for example:
Trump’s father Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York, United States
but for Trump his dad was born in Germany

My father is German – was German.” “Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany.”

rather than telling Trump that his was father was not born in Germany
the media should counter Trump’s lie with another lie:

“President’s father was born in one of the ‘shithole countries‘”

or say in Mexico, Iran, China, or any country he hates
than the ball would be in Trump’s court to waste his useless time
which the President of the United States has plenty of
or let’s take the case of Hurricane Dorian forecast
Trump altered the map of the Hurricane’s path with a black marker
he added Alabama as one of the states to get hit with the Dorian
but the NWS’s Birmingham bureau contradicted President Trump:

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx”

but the US dictator continued his lie with the altered map
this is how the media should have handled Trump’s false information
it should have further altered the map by including the White House
plus Trump Towers in New York and Chicago, and Ivanka Trump’s house
and present the further doctored map as being presented by Trump
keep Trump busy by fighting back the new Hurricane Dorian forecast

More articles by:B. R. Gowani

B. R. Gowani can be reached at brgowani@hotmail.com

