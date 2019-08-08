Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 8, 2019

Jake Tapper Taps Into Racist Trope

by

Even though the distance between El Paso and occupied Jerusalem is 11,876 km,  during the August 4, 2019 morning CNN State of the Union program about the El Paso massacre, CNN’s Jake Tapper linked Palestinians to White Nationalists.

To quote Beto O’Rourke, “what the f—?”

Tapper pontificated the following: “You hear conservatives talk all the time—rightly, in my view—about the tone set by, well, the Arab world, …The Palestinians and the way they talk about Israelis, justifying—in the same way you’re doing, no direct link between what the leader says and the violence to some poor Israeli girl in a pizzeria—but the idea you’re validating this hatred.”

What a convoluted tangle of Byzantine syntax into which the Tapper has tapped?

To draw a parallel between White Supremacists and Palestinians, a nation under a brutal occupation and 71 years of racist apartheid, is the height of hypocrisy.

Israel is led by racist rulers and rabbis egging their citizens to kill Palestinians because (they claim) the Torah sanctions these killings and it is kosher to do so.

The day after Tapper’s racist comment, NY Times’ Bret Stephens made similar remarks on MSNBC.

No surprise there. Not only does The New York Times’ support of Israel have a very long history, but its refusal to hold Israel and her successive U.S. Congressional and Administration underlings accountable for Israel’s 71 years of crimes is duly noted.

One has to wonder whether Tapper and Stephens, ardent supporters and apologists for Israel, received their marching orders from Israel’s foreign ministry. Better yet, did they, on the previous day, the Holy Shabat Day, attend services in their respective synagogues where, I have no doubt, love, peace, harmony, and atonement for personal and communal sins are preached?

Jake’s demeanor and tone is full of sanctimonious diatribes akin to Fox’s Hannity and Company. His tone is combative; his questions are misleading; his deportment is haughty; and the hectoring of his guests is as bad as it gets. Whether it is Fox News, MSNBC, or CNN, Jake and his ilk represent a new breed of impresarios promoting the dictums of their fossilized bankrupt Republican and Democrat political affiliations.

Unfortunately journalism has morphed into a theater of the absurd, and these high priests of washed out opinions, a new a breed of arrogant promoter-entertainers, fancy themselves as masters of ceremony in one hour segments during which wall-to-wall commercials leave the viewers with perhaps 22 minutes of partisan propaganda of the worst kind.

It is also ironic that only recently avowed Neo-Nazi/White Nationalist Richard Spencer was accorded a platform on Tapper‘s show. Sana Saeed aptly observed how “It’s cool how Jake Tapper compares occupied Palestinians to white nationalists while he’s actually giving [a white supremacist] a platform on his own show.” And activist Linda Sarsour opined that “Somehow Jake Tapper still finds a way to bring the Arab world and Palestinians into a conversation about WHITE SUPREMACISTS [sic] murdering innocent people.”

Under the rather lengthy heading (Height of Unethical Journalism,’ Say Critics, After CNN’s Jake Tapper Uses Racist El Paso Shooter to Attack Palestinians),  Common Dream’s Online News Eoin Higgins wrote the following on Monday, August 5, 2019.

According to data from Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, at least 3,480 Palestinians have died at the hands of Israeli security forces in the last decade versus 127 Israelis at the hands of Palestinians. Of the 3,480, a total 782 were children and 338 were women.

“Aside from everything else,” said cartoonist and author Eli Valley, “the apt comparison would be to Trump’s ideological compatriots in the Israeli government who spew racist, dehumanizing, anti-Arab invective that reverberates throughout a society upheld by state-sanctioned violence.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly relies on demonization of the Palestinians for political gain and has touted Israel’s southern wall as the only thing stopping “severe attacks by Sinai terrorists, and something much worse, a flood of illegal migrants from Africa.”

Sunday’s remarks from Tapper came in for criticism on social media as activists and observers noted the connection between the president’s bigotry and Tapper’s Islamophobia.

“This is the height of unethical journalism Jake Tapper—you invoke Palestinians and Arabs as a comparison to white nationalist violence in the US?” said AJ+‘s Saeed. “This is blatant anti-Arab bigotry and Islamophobia. CNN needs to take action.”

Writer Derek Davidson said “that Tapper’s pretenses of objectivity made the CNN anchor’s comments even worse. Tapper is the worst person on cable news, …At least the Foxcrowd doesn’t fake objectivity.”

And Nima Shirazi, “one of the hosts of the podcast Citations Needed, which targets media lies and propaganda, tweeted that he and his co-host had let things slip on Tapper of late [adding] I am sorry to admit that Adam Johnson and I have been insufficiently hard on Jake Tapper to date,” said Shirazi. “This guy is primordial scum.”

Adam Horowitz, Mondoweiss’s fine editor, opined that: “These comments are a sad reminder to me of the cultural signifiers that ‘Palestinians’ play in US popular/media culture. It’s also a useful reminder as to who creates and deploys those signifiers.”

Tapper was also charged with ignorance “and moral and intellectual dishonesty.” Max Blumenthal states that Tapper “wins the false equivalency cup, conflating Palestinian violence against the apartheid state that besieges, occupies and slaughters them en masse with sadistic killing sprees by white Western fascists against defenseless immigrants. The definition of hasbara.”

In November 2018 CNN CEO Jeff Zucker fired Marc Lamont Hill for criticizing Israel in a non-CNN forum. For calling for a one-state solution, Zucker claimed that “Marc Lamont Hill’s anti-Israel comments don’t jibe with the network’s anti-hate coverage.”

Will Zucker fire Jake Tapper, a member of his tribe, for his hateful comments? I doubt it.

Unfortunately, the State of the Union is in a dire condition. Whether it is Trump, the Talking Heads, partisan politicians, or second rate journalists, tapping into our most loathsome sentiments Jake-style is a primordially abominable hypocrisy laden with bigotry and preached by the journalistic scum.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Raouf Halaby

Raouf J. Halaby is a Professor Emeritus of English and Art. He is a writer, photographer, sculptor, an avid gardener, and a peace activist. halabys7181@outlook.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 08, 2019
Daniel Warner
UNRWA Accusations: (Im)Perfect Timing
Alice Slater
Hiroshima Unlearned: Time to Tell the Truth About US Relations with Russia and Finally Ban the Bomb 
Nyla Ali Khan
A Wretched Day for Democracy: Revocation of the Special Status of Kashmir
Jonathan Power
Iran on the Precipice
Dean Baker
NAFTA v. New NAFTA: Making a Bad Deal Worse
Raouf Halaby
Jake Tapper Taps Into Racist Trope
Fran Shor
White Terrorism
Sanket Jain
Buffaloed by the Climate in Kolhapur
Aviva Chomsky
Jobs, the Environment, and a Planet in Crisis
Chelli Stanley
Visions of Peace: Dreams of a New Way
Robert Dodge
Hiroshima and the New Arms Race – No Winners
Huzaifa Shahbaz
Mobilizing Muslim Resistance to the War in Yemen
August 07, 2019
John G. Russell
The “Feel Better” President: Making Racism Fashionable Again
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Slash And Burn Brexit Cabinet
David Schultz
The New Politics of the White (Supremacist) Evangelical Republican Party
George Ochenski
Steve Bullock’s Attacks on Vitally-Needed Progressive Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Cheering a New Arms Race: The End of the INF
John W. Whitehead
The Rise of the American Gestapo
Karl Grossman
The Promise of Offshore Wind
Nia Harris, Cassandra Stimpson and Ben Freeman
More Money, Fewer Jobs: the Stubborn Truth About Employment and the Defense Industry
Chandra Muzaffar
White Supremacy Goes Prime Time
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Let Mass Shooters and the New York Times Destroy Freedom of Speech
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
On Medicare’s 54 Birthday
August 06, 2019
Michael Hudson
Global Warming and U.S. National Security Diplomacy
Alan Nasser
Blue No Matter Who? Lesser Evilism in the Age of Trump
Paul Street
From the “Beacon to the World of the Way Life Should Be”: Some Online Reflections on Mass-Shootings #249 and 250
John O'Kane
Reparations and the Student Debt Wars
Robert Hunziker
Pounding Heat Clobbers Greenland
Eric Draitser
Fear and Loathing at the Pow-Wow
Patrick Cockburn
Sectarianism is Alive and Well in Northern Ireland – and Boris Johnson is Recklessly Picking at the Scabs
Jack Rasmus
China-US Trade War: From Buenos Aires to Osaka and Beyond 
John Feffer
The GOP’s Sinister New Nationalism
Paul Edwards
Tainted Meat Market
Ted Rall
Here is Exactly Why Congress Won’t Act on Gun Violence, Climate Change, Impeaching Trump or Anything Else
Winslow Myers
We Need to Talk
William Gudal
Rolling Snake Eyes?
August 05, 2019
Marshall Auerback
Signs of Recession Are Hitting Europe—And Its New Central Bank President May Not Be Up for the Challenge
Conn Hallinan
Rivers of Dust: Water and the Middle East
Robert Fisk
Lies and buffoonery: How Boris Johnson’s fantasy world casts dark shadows in the Middle East
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan: In Search of Monsters to Not Destroy
Dean Baker
Newsflash: Trump and DeVos Do Not Want to Get Government Out of For-Profit College Industry
Howard Lisnoff
Two Foxes and a Hen: Sexual Assault in the Military
Binoy Kampmark
The Retainer Solution: the European Union, Libya and Irregular Migration
Eve Ottenberg
The Case for Socialism
Susie Day
The War on Drugs in Mexico is Also a War on Journalists
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail