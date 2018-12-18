Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 18, 2018

Trump is on the Ropes, But the Pillage of Natural Resources Continues

by

Photo Source Chovee | CC BY 2.0

Few presidents have had a worse week than Donald Trump had last week. The wheels are coming off his presidency while a tidal wave of legal problems washes over him, his family and the White House as former associates continue to spill their guts about his corruption to federal and state prosecutors in attempts to get leniency for crimes committed on Trump’s behalf. Perhaps sensing that their time in power is coming to an end, this most corrupt administration in recent history is rushing to pillage what’s left of our nation’s dwindling natural resources by leasing huge plots of public lands to resource extraction industries.

It’s worth noting that the old and worn excuse of national “energy independence,” the myth used for so long to justify opening public lands to drilling and mining, is no longer even marginally credible. Why? Because the U.S. just became a “net exporter” of oil and gas. That’s right — not only do we have enough energy resources to fuel our domestic needs, the ever-greedy energy corporations are now sucking those resources down to ship publicly owned resources overseas — including to our primary economic competitors in the global marketplace.

Does this make any sense for America’s present and future generations? Well, it does if you own an energy mega-corporation, since that’s where the profits go, but for those who cherish what’s left of the incredible natural legacy with which our nation was blessed it provides only loss, not gain.

Take last week’s giveaway by Montanan and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of 174,000 acres of Alaskan wilderness that brought in a piddling $1.5 million in lease revenue. That comes to a whopping $8.62 an acre. In the meantime, there’s a headlong rush to offer 65 million acres of off-shore leases in the Arctic Ocean, which hold the potential for vast environmental damage that, at this time, cannot be mitigated in the event of a spill or full-blown DeepWater-type drilling platform disaster.

Nor has Montana escaped the carnage as Zinke’s Bureau of Land Management reported last week that it had leased 12,500 acres for oil and gas drilling in eastern Montana for $538,000. That will pay for just over two hours of flying Air Force One — about half of a one-way trip to Montana from Washington, D.C. — and Trump made four trips here and back this year to pound Sen. Jon Tester and campaign for his losing Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. But there goes another 20 square miles of habitat for imperiled sage grouse, sacrificed for virtually nothing.

The sheer insanity of the Trump administration’s “global energy dominance” goal means even national monuments such as Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bear’s Ears must be sacrificed to excess fossil fuel production. Not only did the administration chop the original 1.9 million acres of Grand Staircase-Escalante in half, it slashed the 1.35 million acre Bear’s Ears down to 16 percent of its original designation. And now those precious and fragile public lands, containing irreplaceable Anasazi cliff dwellings, paintings and incredible vistas will be ravaged for oil, gas and coal.

Christmas is coming, and it’s a sure bet Trump and Zinke’s stockings will be filled with lumps of coal. But for the rest of us, especially generations yet to come, there’s no avoiding the harsh reality that our national treasures and heritage are being plundered to further enrich already vastly wealthy energy corporations. The good news is that President Trump is circling the drain — and not a minute too soon his disastrous reign of environmental terror will end.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

December 18, 2018
Charles Pierson
Where No Corn Has Grown Before: Better Living Through Climate Change?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Waters of American Democracy
Patrick Cockburn
Will Anger in Washington Over the Murder of Khashoggi End the War in Yemen?
George Ochenski
Trump is on the Ropes, But the Pillage of Natural Resources Continues
Farzana Versey
Tribals, Missionaries and Hindutva
Robert Hunziker
Is COP24 One More Big Bust?
David Macaray
The Truth About Nursing Homes
Nino Pagliccia
Have the Russian Military Aircrafts in Venezuela Breached the Door to “America’s Backyard”?
Paul Edwards
Make America Grate Again
David Rosnick
The Impact of OPEC on Climate Change
Binoy Kampmark
The Kosovo Blunder: Moving Towards a Standing Army
Andrew Stewart
Shine a Light for Immigration Rights in Providence
December 17, 2018
Susan Abulhawa
Marc Lamont Hill’s Detractors are the True Anti-Semites
Jake Palmer
Viktor Orban, Trump and the Populist Battle Over Public Space
Martha Rosenberg
Big Pharma Fights Proposal to Keep It From Looting Medicare
David Rosen
December 17th: International Day to End Violence against Sex Workers
Binoy Kampmark
The Case that Dare Not Speak Its Name: the Conviction of Cardinal Pell
Dave Lindorff
Making Trump and Other Climate Criminals Pay
Bill Martin
Seeing Yellow
Julian Vigo
The World Google Controls and Surveillance Capitalism
ANIS SHIVANI
What is Neoliberalism?
James Haught
Evangelicals Vote, “Nones” Falter
Vacy Vlanza
The Australian Prime Minister’s Rapture for Jerusalem
Martin Billheimer
Late Year’s Hits for the Hanging Sock
Weekend Edition
December 14, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
A Tale of Two Cities
Peter Linebaugh
The Significance of The Common Wind
Bruce E. Levine
The Ketamine Chorus: NYT Trumpets New Anti-Suicide Drug
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Fathers and Sons, Bushes and Bin Ladens
Kathy Deacon
Coffee, Social Stratification and the Retail Sector in a Small Maritime Village
Nick Pemberton
Praise For America’s Second Leading Intellectual
Robert Hunziker
The Yellow Vest Insurgency – What’s Next?
Patrick Cockburn
The Yemeni Dead: Six Times Higher Than Previously Reported
Nick Alexandrov
George H. W. Bush: Another Eulogy
Brian Cloughley
Principles and Morality Versus Cash and Profit? No Contest
Michael F. Duggan
Climate Change and the Limits of Reason
Victor Grossman
Sighs of Relief in Germany
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Robert Fantina
What Does Beto Have Against the Palestinians?
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Sartre, Said, Chomsky and the Meaning of the Public Intellectual
Andrew Glikson
Crimes Against the Earth
Robert Fisk
The Parasitic Relationship Between Power and the American Media
Stephen Cooper
When Will Journalism Grapple With the Ethics of Interviewing Mentally Ill Arrestees?
Jill Richardson
A War on Science, Morals and Law
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Evaggelos Vallianatos
It’s Not Easy Being Greek
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail