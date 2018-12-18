Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 18, 2018

Make America Grate Again

by

The Blue Wave crested the reef but the Red Tide still pollutes the foetid lagoon behind it.  Democrats got the House back while Republicans outdid themselves, electing and retaining some of the most astoundingly repulsive Crackers ever to walk on two legs out of Yoknapatawpha County, with the wizened hillbilly, Ma Kettle of Alabama, being perhaps most egregious.

That said, all over the nation the vacuous, credulous naifs who exerted themselves in the putative cause of truth and virtue are now waiting with bated intellects for the Certain Overthrow of Trumpian Diabolism and the dawning era of Grand Regeneration of the democracy they never had.

It is profoundly grim that the great mass of Americans is leash-trained to embrace creeds as hollow, cruel, and false as those of the parties.  It’s the Charlie Brown Syndrome raised to the nth power in scope and cynicism.  This Bait and Switch is run on both camps–the hostile, alienated, stupidly phobic, untermenschen Trumpetariat, and the credulous, myopic, witlessly hopeful, myth-addled, exceptionalist Democratic cadre–so effectively that both deathgrip their manky dogmas as they are herded into the abbatoir, butchered, and fed to our ravenous Minotaur, the Capitalist War Machine.

Nothing will change this because nothing can; nothing planned, that is, nothing organized.  Shades of Viet Nam: it’s become necessary to destroy the country in order to save it.  The Empire is too rotten to salvage.  As Tom Paine observed, it’s useless giving medicine to the dead.  Our national demise will not be sudden, though.  Dying, like most processes, takes time.  Meanwhile, the same greased pig chases and tent-show monkey fucks will continue to distract us from our collective death rattle.

The country will obsess on two chimeras: Grand Comeuppance for Trump via Mueller Magic, and the WWE Congressional Clown Brawl.  The Sturm und Drang will tittilate herkijerk attention spans for much of the next two years until both dogpoop pinatas pop, and Americans find themselves flat on their asses, having, yet again, had the promised football yanked away.

Because that’s what Imperial government is all about: the remorseless extraction of wealth, substance, and self-respect from a whole people mesmerized by relentless, mind-blitzing bullshit.  The truly infernal capacity of the owners and operators of Big Bro’s Bullhorn, the MSM–from those sanctified pornographers, the NYT and WaPo, (pornographein in ancient Greek means “whore writing”) to Facebog and the rest of complicit “social media”, to the Vast Human Waste Dump of tv of all sorts–to render a whole nation drooling dim and braindead, is the surpassing wonder of our era.

Item: A united phalanx of red and blue yokels, parochials, and throwbacks ok’d a $700 billion military budget just as the Pentagon admitted it had mislaid $21 trillion it couldn’t account for.  A bookkeeping error, no doubt.

Item: The Crone and Geezer Dem Honchos, along with certifiable Snopes-in-a-Suit Lindsay Graham pitched a fit over Jamal Khashoggi’s killing but remained untroubled by the psychotic murder of hundreds of thousands of kids in Yemen, Iraq, Libya, and Palestine they’ve blithely done to death.

Item: Neither party permits consideration of an honest Medicare For All
proposal but both enthusiastically gave their owners, the Royals of Corporate Capitalism, the greatest stealth tax break payola in our history.

Item: Neither party considers action on the irrefutable existential threat of human-caused global warming, though its scientific and military elites say that, absent total committment to check it, human life on earth may cease.

These horrors… these bald-faced, inexcusable crimes against the American people are implemented in the name of the people, with the consent of the people, as marshaled and manipulated by that most evil, twisted gang of liars and villains: the poisonous propaganda system, our MSM “free press”.

It functions as a hermetically sealed entity, as our sick political parties do, so that anyone who dares tell truth about anything is exiled to the far reaches of the internet universe where only star trekkers can find them.

The latest sick joke is the MSM valiantly defending “press freedom” while the whole shameless pack colludes to betray the one man who had the balls and ethical courage to reveal the truth about The Empire: Assange.

Tragically, when our murderous system crashes, the people will not be spared because they were credulous.  They will pay with their suffering and misery the debt to truth that ages of fraud and deceit incurred in their name.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Paul Edwards

Paul Edwards is a writer and film-maker in Montana. He can be reached at: hgmnude@bresnan.net

New from
CounterPunch

December 18, 2018
Paul Edwards
Make America Grate Again
David Rosnick
The Impact of OPEC on Climate Change
Binoy Kampmark
The Kosovo Blunder: Moving Towards a Standing Army
Andrew Stewart
Shine a Light for Immigration Rights in Providence
December 17, 2018
Susan Abulhawa
Marc Lamont Hill’s Detractors are the True Anti-Semites
Jake Palmer
Viktor Orban, Trump and the Populist Battle Over Public Space
Martha Rosenberg
Big Pharma Fights Proposal to Keep It From Looting Medicare
David Rosen
December 17th: International Day to End Violence against Sex Workers
Binoy Kampmark
The Case that Dare Not Speak Its Name: the Conviction of Cardinal Pell
Dave Lindorff
Making Trump and Other Climate Criminals Pay
Bill Martin
Seeing Yellow
Julian Vigo
The World Google Controls and Surveillance Capitalism
ANIS SHIVANI
What is Neoliberalism?
James Haught
Evangelicals Vote, “Nones” Falter
Vacy Vlanza
The Australian Prime Minister’s Rapture for Jerusalem
Martin Billheimer
Late Year’s Hits for the Hanging Sock
Weekend Edition
December 14, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
A Tale of Two Cities
Peter Linebaugh
The Significance of The Common Wind
Bruce E. Levine
The Ketamine Chorus: NYT Trumpets New Anti-Suicide Drug
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Fathers and Sons, Bushes and Bin Ladens
Kathy Deacon
Coffee, Social Stratification and the Retail Sector in a Small Maritime Village
Nick Pemberton
Praise For America’s Second Leading Intellectual
Robert Hunziker
The Yellow Vest Insurgency – What’s Next?
Patrick Cockburn
The Yemeni Dead: Six Times Higher Than Previously Reported
Nick Alexandrov
George H. W. Bush: Another Eulogy
Brian Cloughley
Principles and Morality Versus Cash and Profit? No Contest
Michael F. Duggan
Climate Change and the Limits of Reason
Victor Grossman
Sighs of Relief in Germany
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Robert Fantina
What Does Beto Have Against the Palestinians?
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Sartre, Said, Chomsky and the Meaning of the Public Intellectual
Andrew Glikson
Crimes Against the Earth
Robert Fisk
The Parasitic Relationship Between Power and the American Media
Stephen Cooper
When Will Journalism Grapple With the Ethics of Interviewing Mentally Ill Arrestees?
Jill Richardson
A War on Science, Morals and Law
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Evaggelos Vallianatos
It’s Not Easy Being Greek
Nomi Prins 
The Inequality Gap on a Planet Growing More Extreme
John W. Whitehead
Know Your Rights or You Will Lose Them
David Swanson
The Abolition of War Requires New Thoughts, Words, and Actions
J.P. Linstroth
Primates Are Us
Bill Willers
The War Against Cash
Jonah Raskin
Doris Lessing: What’s There to Celebrate?
Ralph Nader
Are the New Congressional Progressives Real? Use These Yardsticks to Find Out
Binoy Kampmark
William Blum: Anti-Imperial Advocate
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail