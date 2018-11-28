Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 28, 2018

Trump is Crazy, Invoke the 25th

by

Never mind the policies. For the purpose of this discussion—a discussion our country desperately needs to have—politics are an annoying, distracting rabbit hole.

Donald Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

The reason Trump should be de-presidented has nothing to do with his legislative actions or foreign policy initiatives. Unlike George W. Bush in 2000 (and arguably in 2004), Trump won fairly. Unlike Barack Obama, he has kept his promises. His presidency is legitimate.

It has nothing to with his alleged ethical and legal breaches. Impeachment is the proper instrument for charging and possibly removing a sitting president.

The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1965 following the Kennedy assassination. It provides a mechanism for replacing a president who has become incapacitated physically—or, as seems to be the case for Trump, mentally.

“Section 4 stipulates that when the vice president and a majority of a body of Congress declare in writing to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House that the president is unable to perform the duties of the office, the vice president immediately becomes acting president,” according to the History channel. Currently then, Mike Pence and a majority (currently Republican) either of the House or the Senate would write to Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.

Nancy Pelosi of California will probably replace Ryan after the new Congress is sworn in January.

The VP and a majority of Trump’s 24 cabinet members could begin the process instead of Congress. “It would only take 14 people to depose the president” in that scenario, according to Business Insider.

Trump could appeal. “The president can then submit a written declaration to the contrary and resume presidential powers and duties—unless the vice president and a majority body of Congress [i.e. both houses] declare in writing within four days that the president cannot perform his duties, in which case Congress will vote on the issue.”

High-ranking officials inside the Trump Administration have been so concerned about the president’s fitness to serve that they thought about invoking the 25th Amendment just two weeks after Trump’s inauguration. After the president fired FBI director James Comey, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein went to Comey’s then-acting replacement Andy McCabe, whom he told he thought “that he might be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security and now the White House chief of staff, to mount an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment,” according to The New York Times.” Rosenstein floated the idea of wearing a wire to catch audio of Trump talking crazy.

An anonymous Times op-ed by a Trump official claimed that several cabinet members had considered invoking the 25th Amendment.

Trump has called himself “a very stable genius.” Genius? This is a native-born American who attended college, who said his mom “gestated” her Thanksgiving turkey. But stable?

Trump’s manic blizzard of strangeness on Thanksgiving 2018 made the case for the 25th Amendment better than anything I’ve read in a inside-Trump tell-all book.

Asked what he was most thankful for, he said himself: “I made a tremendous difference in our country.”

Trump’s CIA had just issued a report concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. “I hate the crime, I hate the coverup,” Trump told reporters. “I will tell you this: The crown prince hates it more than I do, and they have vehemently denied it.” Why would the prince hate his own crime?

Bizarrely, Trump blamed “the world” for the killing. “Maybe the world should be held accountable because the world is a very, very vicious place,” Trump said insanely. For the record, “the world” did not kill Khashoggi. Bin Salman did.

Later he discussed one of his favorite topics, The Wall with Mexico.

“We took an old, broken wall and we wrapped it with barb wire plus,” Trump said. “I guess you could really call it barb wire plus. This is the ultimate. And nobody’s getting through these walls. And we’re going to make sure they’re the right people because that’s what you and your family want and all of your families. That’s what they want. And that’s why we’re all fighting. You know, we’re fighting for borders. We’re fighting for our country. If we don’t have borders, we don’t have a country. So we’re doing very well on the southern border. We’re very tough. We get a lot of bad court decisions from the Ninth Circuit, which has become a big thorn in our side. We always lose, and then you lose again and again, and then you hopefully win at the Supreme Court, which we’ve done. But it’s a terrible thing when judges take over your protective services, when they tell you how to protect your border. It’s a disgrace. So we’re winning. And you’re winning. And I appreciate very much.”

Oh. My.

God.

Psychiatrists have openly speculated that Trump is mentally ill or suffers from at least one serious personality disorder, typically severe narcissism. One even calls him a sadist, “the essence of evil.”

I am a cartoonist and columnist, not a psychologist. I don’t know what exactly is wrong with Trump. Former presidential aide Omarosa Manigault Newman thinks he is succumbing to dementia; it’s certainly possible. Trump is 72. His father developed Alzheimer’s, which points to an increased chance for the president.

It’s probably several things.

What I know is that Trump is not mentally fit enough to serve as president. I think those closest to him know it too. The vice president, his aides and advisors, his cabinet members, members of Congress—they all know that this behavior does not fall within the normal range for a 72-year-old man and that it puts the nation and the world at risk.

It is grossly irresponsible to allow a crazy person to sit in the Oval Office.

“In a time like this of unusual crisis, one has to count on leaders in the executive branch and Congress to really be patriots, not partisans,” Joel Goldstein, a constitutional expert at St. Louis University, told a symposium where the 25th Amendment was discussed.

Republican leaders should act soon. Trump’s mental deterioration, so evident now, will only become worse by the height of the 2020 reelection campaign. If Trump is removed now, Pence will have more than a year to earn the voters’ trust and make his case for four more years.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ted Rall

Ted Rall, syndicated writer and the cartoonist for ANewDomain.net, is the author of the book “Snowden,” the biography of the NSA whistleblower.

New from
CounterPunch

November 28, 2018
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland
Ted Rall
Trump is Crazy, Invoke the 25th
Georgina Downs
Why are Certain NGOs Trying to Condemn Rural Residents to an Even Longer Pesticide Fate?
November 27, 2018
Louis Proyect
The Dark Side of the New Deal: FDR and the Japanese-Americans
Cesar Chelala
The War in Yemen is Not a War, It is a Massacre
L. Michael Hager
Trump’s “America Incorporated”
T.J. Coles
The BBC Has Legal Protection to Spread Fake News: the Curious Case of ISIS, Andrew Neil and Jeremy Corbyn
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Brexiteers May be More Dangerous Than Trump
Roger Harris
International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases
Binoy Kampmark
Emmanuel Macron’s Fuel Problem
Paul K. Haeder
Capitalist Society Under the One Party of Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum
Kevin McKinney
Mississippi Memories: “You’re Not Black Are You?”
Ingmar Lee
The Scourge of the American Petroleum Tankers That Prowl the British Columbia Coast
Dan Corjescu
Prey and Predator: The End of a Dialectic?
Dean Baker
Sanders Wants Corporations to Fulfill Trump’s Tax Cut Promise
Thomas Knapp
“Red Flag Laws”: Rights Can’t be “Suspended,” Only Violated
Lee Ballinger
Swann Song
November 26, 2018
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s Foreign Policy War on Americans
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Remembering Alger Hiss in the Age of Russia-Gate
Robert Hunziker
Carbon Capture – Does it Work?
Gary Leupp
Whitewashing Murder is Simply Wrong
Yves Engler
The Neo-Nazis in Canada’s Military
Kristine Mattis
Employment, Ecology, Extinction: French Students Take on the System to Save the Species
Dean Baker
Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?
Christopher Brauchli
Fear of Immigrants (and Soros)
Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
It’s Getting Hot Up in Here
Garry Leech
Business as Usual: Washington’s Regime Change Strategy in Venezuela
Bruce E. Levine
Noam Chomsky Turns 90: How a U.S. Anarchist Has More Than Survived
Nick Pemberton
How Liberals Got Seduced By Trump’s Gifts To Private Prisons
Brian Cloughley
Afghanistan is Collapsing. Get Out: Now!
Joseph Essertier
The NYT’s David Sanger, the Boy Who Cried “Nukes”!
Rain
Thankstaking in the Trumpfederacy: Terminate the Tribe That Aided the Pilgrims
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can a Few People Save the World?
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail