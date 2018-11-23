Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 23, 2018

Chasing Down Fascists in Europe

by

Polish government officials openly marching in a fascist parade along with tens of thousands of their country men and women. Police and city officials in the supposedly liberal city of Portland OR provoking antifascist protesters while protecting fascists and their sympathizers. An openly racist president of the United States declares that he is a nationalist. This writer figures he knows his followers will implicitly understand that the word “white” precedes the word “nationalist.” The modern fascist group Proud Boys marches in Philadelphia; when confronted by a much larger crowd of antifascists, the Proud Boys call cabs on their cell phones. The taxi drivers overwhelmingly refuse to give them rides. In Boston, the local Proud Boys are chased away from a book fair they hoped to disrupt.

We live in a time when humanity’s most hateful members have once again garnered public attention. Fascist and white supremacist groups across the world are marching proudly. Some of their allies are gaining ground in legislative bodies. In Hungary, a fascist runs the government. His supporters engage in crimes of hate against their fellow humans, now legitimized by the creatures who rule them. Refugees from capital’s wars struggle to make their way towards a new life, their journey impeded by police and civilians motivated by a fear and hatred legitimized by the fascist elements now making headway in Europe—a continent that seems to have forgotten the essential inhumanity of Nazism. Although intolerance is gaining ground, so is resistance.

From individual acts against fascists and Nazis that remind this reviewer of the protagonists in Hans Fallada’s masterful novel No Man Dies Alone to mass actions defending refugees and fighting fascists bold enough to march, European resistance to fascism ebbs and flows according to events in the streets and legislatures. This resistance is the subject of journalist Patrick Strickland’s new book Alerta! Snapshots of Europe’s Anti-Fascist Struggle. This slender text begins by summarizing the rise in fascist movements and political parties in five European countries: Germany, Greece, Slovakia, Italy, and Croatia. After this introduction, Strickland describes the resistance to these phenomena. His reporting moves deftly between stories of individual actions and mass actions in defense of refugees and against fascism, while touching the essential elements of the politics that motivate the resisters.

Of the individual resisters portrayed in Strickland’s text, the one I found most appealing is a woman who is introduced at the beginning of Alerta!’s chapter on Germany. It is her story that reminded me of the couple in the aforementioned Fallada novel; a couple who leave anti-nazi notes in numerous places across Hitler’s Berlin, never knowing (and even doubting) the impact of the notes and their individual resistance. Strickland’s subject—a 70-year-old woman in Berlin named Irmela Mensah-Schramm—spends her days removing Nazi and anti-migrant posters and graffiti from the walls of Berlin’s buildings. Never knowing for certain the impact of her self-appointed task, Mensah-Schramm rides streetcars and buses around the city looking for graffiti and posters to remove. Her resistance also means that she attends protests against fascists and their sympathizers.

Alerta! has more such tales of individual acts. It also describes certain protests in defense of refugees and other foreigners across Europe, as well as protests countering fascist gatherings. The author describes actions against Greece’s Golden Dawn and the work of anti-fascists in Greece’s refugee centers. The section on Italy describes a gym run by antifascist sportsmen and beatings of antifascists by right-wing thugs. In his telling, Strickland refers to the original generation of anti-fascists who opposed Hitler, Mussolini and other fascist manifestations of the mid-twentieth century. He discusses the recent growth of revisionist history about that period which whitewashes the role of fascist movements and leaders.

Strickland’s reports utilize a journalistic approach he honed while working for Al Jazeera and other outlets. He does not spare the reader from the dark specter of fascism that is spreading across Europe, nor does he sugarcoat the growing numbers of Europeans who are falling for fascism’s rhetoric of hate as they attempt to make sense of the changing nature of the world they live in. As much a warning as it is a report, Patrick Strickland’s Alerta! is recommended reading for all those who understand that fascists, white supremacists and Nazis need to be actively opposed, not ignored. In fact, it might be even more important that it is read by those who think Nazis should be ignored.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ron Jacobs

Ron Jacobs is the author of Daydream Sunset: Sixties Counterculture in the Seventies published by CounterPunch Books. His latest offering is a pamphlet titled Capitalism: Is the Problem.  He lives in Vermont. He can be reached at: ronj1955@gmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
John Feffer
Is Korea’s Cold War About to End?
Dean Baker
The Politics of the Viciousness: the US After the Midterms
Julian Vigo
The Destruction of Higher Education Today
ANIS SHIVANI
End Times for American Liberalism
Binoy Kampmark
Unnecessary Fussing: China, the United States and APEC
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Islamist Terrorism: As You Sow So Shall You Reap
Mateo Pimentel
Disobey and Defeat the Citizenship Question
Daniel Warner
Trump Supporters and Wrestling Mania
Chris Gilbert
Meeting Comrade Pasang, Nepal’s Vice President
Chandra Muzaffar
Asean: Trade Wars and Zopfan
Ayesha Khan
Can Imran Khan Rein in the Extremists Challenging Pakistan?
Alicia Jrapko
International Book Fair in Venezuela: Being Educated is the Only Way to be Free
Tom Clifford
Rapprochement at APEC: Japan and China Trade Insults for Trade
Ralph Nader
If It Takes the Rats to Wake Up Us and Congress, Bring Them On! This Book Shows How!
Nyla Ali Khan
In Politics There are No Permanent Friends or Foes
Michael Welton
Medieval Europe: Power and Splendor
Graham Peebles
Sharing is Key to a New Economic and Democratic Order
November 22, 2018
Bill Willers
Industrial Forest Science: Industry’s Bitch
Alexander Cockburn
Romanticism’s Revenge: From Vegetarianism to Nazi Animal Rights
Jennifer Matsui
Nothing Adds Up When You do the Alternative Math
Leonard Peltier
The War for Survival
Ramzy Baroud
The Tide is Turning: Israel Is Losing on Two War Fronts
Nathan Kalman-Lamb
Of Jackets, College Football, and Education
Wayne Clark
A Radical Strategy for Democrats: 2020 and Beyond
Abel Cohen
Europeans Are Thankful Americans Left
Heather Wokusch
The Case Against WikiLeaks is a Threat to All Journalists
Lawrence Wittner
Lurching Toward Catastrophe: The Trump Administration and Nuclear Weapons
Bruce Lerro
Nationalism, Religion and Sports Have Captivated the Working Class. Why Hasn’t Socialism?
Paul Kovacs
Coal-to-Diesel: Economic Development or Not?
George Ochenski
Being Thankful for Montana
Ted Rall
Force President Trump to Give Daily Press Conferences
Binoy Kampmark
Big Mouthed Blue-Eyes: Frank Sinatra in Australia
Susan Block
Slappy Spanksgiving: Five Fun Reasons to Celebrate
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail