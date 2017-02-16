Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 16, 2017

Which Washington Crimes Matter Most?

by

by

Michael Flynn participated in mass murder and destruction in Afghanistan and Iraq, advocated for torture, and manufactured false cases for war against Iran. He and anyone who appointed him to office and kept him there should be removed from and disqualified for public service. (Though I still appreciate his blurting out the obvious regarding the counterproductive results of drone murders.)

Many would say that prosecuting Al Capone for tax fraud was a good move if he couldn’t be prosecuted for murder. But what if Al Capone had been funding an orphanage on the side, and the state had prosecuted him for that? Or what if the state hadn’t prosecuted him, but a rival gang had taken him out? Are all take-downs of major criminals good ones? Do they all deter the right activities by up-and-coming criminals?

Michael Flynn was not removed by public demand, by representative action in Congress, by public impeachment proceedings, or by criminal prosecution (though that may follow). He was removed by an unaccountable gang of spies and killers, and for the offense of seeking friendlier relations with the world’s other major nuclear-armed government.

Now, in a certain sense, he was taken down for other related offenses, just as Bill Clinton was not technically impeached for sex. Flynn lied. He may have committed perjury. He may have obstructed justice. He supposedly made himself susceptible to blackmail, although the logic of Russia wishing to reveal its own secret and punish those who help it seems weak. Flynn also dealt with a foreign government on behalf of an election campaign.

Some of these are very serious charges. If you removed all liars from the U.S. government, you’d suddenly have room in their empty offices to house all the homeless, but even the selective punishment of lying has a certain merit. And electoral campaign dealings with foreign governments has a nasty history including Nixon’s sabotaging of peace in Vietnam, Reagan’s sabotaging of the release of U.S. hostages in Iran, etc.

But what did Flynn supposedly talk about with the Russian ambassador, before or after the election? Nobody accuses him of trying to keep a war going or people locked up. He’s accused of talking about removing sanctions, possibly including sanctions used to punish Russia for things it did not do. The notion that Russia was the aggressor in Ukraine or invaded Ukraine and conquered Crimea on the model of the U.S. invasion of Baghdad is simply false. The idea that Russia hacked Democratic Party emails and gave them to WikiLeaks is a claim for which we have not been shown credible, non-ludicrous evidence. Despite somebody leaking it every time Donald Trump blows his nose, nobody has yet leaked actual evidence of this supposed Russian crime.

Then there’s what members of the U.S. public tell you that it’s obvious Flynn simply must also have talked about. Supposedly he must have arranged for Russia to steal the U.S. election for Trump, either by informing the U.S. public of the crimes and abuses of the Democratic Party in its members own words, which supposedly swayed huge numbers of voters — though there’s no evidence Russia did this or that it had this impact, and a better informed electorate is a stronger democracy, not one that has been “attacked” — or by somehow directly altering vote counts or manipulating our minds or something. If anything along these lines were proven it would be serious indeed, although it would be one of a great many fatal flaws in the U.S. electoral system alongside legalized bribery, corporate media, the electoral college, gerrymandering, unverifiable counting, open intimidation, purging of rolls, etc.

And then, finally, there’s what journalists and members of the public will tell you Flynn’s offense consists of, once it’s been established that Russia is evil. He was friendly with Russia. His colleagues in the White House love Russia. They’ve visited Russia. They’ve met with other U.S. business tycoons in Russia. They’re planning business deals with Russians. And so on. Now, I’m opposed to corrupt business deals, if they are corrupt, anywhere. And if Russian fossil fuels, like Canadian and U.S. fossil fuels, don’t stay in the ground, we’re all going to die. But the U.S. media treats U.S. business deals in other countries as ordinary respectable plundering. Any association with anything Russia has become a sign of high treason.

Coincidentally or not, that is exactly what weapons profiteers say they want. Is what they want good for us? Is there a legitimate reason to be taking their route toward punishing people in power, when other routes stand wide open with plush red carpets unrolled from massive golden doorways?

Join the debate on Facebook

David Swanson wants you to declare peace at http://WorldBeyondWar.org  His new book isWar No More: The Case for Abolition.

More articles by:David Swanson

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 16, 2017
Peter Gaffney
The Rage of Caliban: Identity Politics, the Travel Ban, and the Shifting Ideological Framework of the Resistance
Ramzy Baroud
Farewell to Doublespeak: Israel’s Terrifying Vision for the Future
Lawrence Davidson
Dysfunction in the White House
Ted Rall
Before Trump, the Media Loved “Alternative Facts”
Ralph Nader
E. Coli’s Message to President Trump
Thomas M. Magstadt
Trump Against the World
JP Sottile
Factory Farms for Dogs: Will Trump Make Puppy Mills Great Again?
David Macaray
Big Union Vote at South Carolina’s Boeing Plant
Binoy Kampmark
Trump, Flynn and the Kremlin
John W. Whitehead
Coming Soon to a City Near You: Military Policing
David Swanson
Which Washington Crimes Matter Most?
George Wuerthner
End the Slaughter of Yellowstone’s Bison!
Orlando Garcia - Cesar Chelala
Questioning the Rigid Application of the Goldwater Rule
Dan Bacher
The Ongoing Crisis at Oroville
February 15, 2017
Melvin Goodman
Flynn, Russia and the World of Conspiracy Thinking
Dave Lindorff
Hoisted on His Own Petard: Flynn Was Brought Down by the Very Spying Machine He Helped to Build
Steve Horn - Itai Vardi
How a Russian Steel Oligarch and Putin Ally Is Profiting from Keystone XL
Andrew Smolski
A Chat with Joshua Frank on Trump, Russia and US Intel: “The Goal of Impeachment”
Michael J. Sainato
Amazon has Some Serious Antitrust Issues
Sam Husseini
The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of the Flynn Scandal
David Krieger
The Nuclear Weapons Threat to Our Common Future
Gareth Porter
Why Trump’s Iran Policy Will Be Much Like Obama’s
Ann Garrison
Standing Rock: Come Help, Come Prepared: an Interview with Dawn Neptune Adams
Joseph Grosso
It’s Getting Late Early: the Left and the Working Class
Mel Gurtov
The Honeymoon Is Over
Melissa Garriga
A DeVos By Any Other Name: Clinton’s Neoliberal Education Policy
Robert Fisk
Why Arab Autocrats Haven’t Confronted Trump
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The End of the Republic and the Coming of the Neo-Kinship World
Jeffrey Blankfort
The Putin-Netanyahu Bromance
Fred Guerin
Obama’s ‘More Perfect Union’ and Trump’s Dystopian Nightmare: on Political Consciousness, Rhetoric and Character
Peter Belmont
A Republican Carbon-Tax Proposal: Pros and Cons
Colin Todhunter
Pro-GMO Scientists Blinded by Technology and Wedded to Ideology
Thomas Mountain
Gambia: a Very African Coup
February 14, 2017
Luciana Bohne
Welcome to Trumpland: Obama’s Legacy
Nozomi Hayase
In a Time of Executive Orders, Upholding Truth is a Revolutionary Act
Michael J. Sainato
Florida Disgraces Trayvon Martin Legacy, Moves to Expand Stand Your Ground
Mike Whitney
Worst Joke Ever?  U.S. Spy Chief Gives Saudi Prince Highest Award for “Fighting Terrorism” 
Mark Weisbrot
NAFTA has Harmed Mexico Much More Than a Wall Will Ever Do
Kim C. Domenico
There May Be Hope (If You can Find Your Hopelessness Before They Do)
David Macaray
Is This How the World Ends?
Colin Todhunter
Softening-up the UK Public for Genetic Modification
Binoy Kampmark
Bungling in Yemen: Trump and the Cult of the Action Hero
Judy Gumbo
Remembering Tom Hayden
Medea Benjamin
Ten Reasons Why Elliott Abrams Would Make a Dreadful Deputy Secretary of State
Matthew Hannah
The Trumpeting Rhinoceros
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU