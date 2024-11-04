Will Rappers Elect Trump?

To woo Generation Z, The New York Times has become an adjunct to Ticketmaster in promoting Hip Hop. As a result, Hip Hoppers have been elevated over traditional Civil Rights spokespersons. This is the newspaper that offered accused predator P’Diddy as a role model. So when questioning Blacks about the Vice President’s candidacy, the Times asked a rapper “Lil Pump,” called by the presidential candidate Donald Trump whom he supports “Lil Pimp.”Lil Pump told the Times that the Vice President was not Black and that if she’s elected, he’ll leave the country. He’s not the only person to ignore her Black father, a distinguished scholar. Lil Pump has 20 million followers. He’s another rapper who has been charged with criminal behavior.

Pro-Trump Rappers have millions of followers, which is why a percentage of young Black voters prefer Trump, a fact that the primarily white media commentators have ignored. Given Trump’s plans for Blacks, their vote might be called Suicide by Vote. Trump wanted to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters. He has promised to occupy Black neighborhoods with troops and eliminate Social Security upon which their grandfathers and grandmothers depend. He wants to end Obamacare and put Elon Musk in charge of his government. Musk is a “Race science” quack who the NAACP criticized for his remarks about Black intelligence. Because of Trump’s Supreme Court majority, women will continue to die because of its stand on abortion.

Rapper Curtis James “50 Cent,”Jackson,111, says that Black men identify with Trump because of the Rico charges leveled against Trump in Atlanta. Does Jackson believe that the criminal justice treats Hip Hoppers and Trump the same way? Isn’t it evident by now that some of the courts charged with holding Trump accountable are in his pocket, including members of the Supreme Court and two Florida Batista judges?

Hip Hoppers also admire Trump as a player. Luther Campbell of “2 Live Crew “said he had attended a Trump party in Florida, which was so “wild” that he left.

Jackson, who was shot nine times, is joined in his support for Trump by other Hip Hoppers, two of whom, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, have been charged with murder.

Other Rappers who support Trump include Nicky Jam, who Trump thought was a woman, and Lil Wayne. When Lil Wayne came to Oakland a few years ago, two people were killed during the after-party, adding to the death toll that is ignored by Hip-Hop’s white media fans. Silly, middle-aged people who try to look cool by quoting some of Hip Hop’s trite lyrics as though they were gems of wisdom. A list of those murdered in the Hip Hop business can be found here.

As if annihilating each other and innocent bystanders were not enough, by supporting Trump, Trump’s rappers will help eradicate the modest gains that Blacks have obtained since the 1960s.