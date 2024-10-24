October 24, 2024

How Billionaire Investors Are Disrupting the U.S. Housing Market

Chuck Collins

Apartment building, downtown Detroit. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

The housing affordability crisis – and how to solve it – has become a major focus during election season, for good reason. Millions of American families struggle to afford and keep a roof over their heads, find themselves unsheltered, or have become frustrated in the hope of owning their own home.

Chuck Collins directs the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, where he also co-edits Inequality.org.