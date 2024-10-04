Architecture of Cities: Traveling for It

Traveled and engaged I prefer the strength abound in industrial transport: Traveling has become a story that fades from my past and holds some truths for what is near to be: I dream:

My city block may be an entire nation:

I extend my lens from continent to continent: May that be a city block: Is that a nation:

Torrent rivers calm as a summer day may be another block another city: Is that a nation:

Mountain ranges in between separate where we have been what may become:

If I could remember: What am I to remember, if I might remember.

A funny thing about living in between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: How do you choose to not live and see anew: My camera dreams ahead for me: It sees what may be my reality: My camera sees the reality of others: Oscar Niemeyer, Zaha Hadid, Ma Yansong dream beyond our known brick and mortar: I begin to imagine a bit more:

I imagine the comforts living between the amorphous and the crystalline: I imagine journeys aside the straight line: The direction is neither a perfect line nor the impossible absolute: I yearn to discover the undeniable: Too many variables live in our tomorrows to know what may be: