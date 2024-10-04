October 4, 2024

Architecture of Cities: Traveling for It

Richard Schulman

Train from New York to Boston.

Illicit dreams beamed brightly:

Port of Jackson sharks smiled gently:

Some feared their smiles:

A child imagined an auto’s bonnet, a glistening grill:

The conical teeth ground and grinned: Brutality graced beauty, brutality it became:

The real and unfamiliar lived in fresh flesh:

Port of call came to mind: The voyage reminded me of Coleridge: “… Ancient Mariner” interplay could be heard then and now: The life among the seas might be me:

Renzo Piano London’s Central Saint Giles.

Traveled and engaged I prefer the strength abound in industrial transport: Traveling has become a story that fades from my past and holds some truths for what is near to be: I dream:

My city block may be an entire nation:

I extend my lens from continent to continent: May that be a city block: Is that a nation:

Torrent rivers calm as a summer day may be another block another city: Is that a nation:

Mountain ranges in between separate where we have been what may become:

If I could remember: What am I to remember, if I might remember.

A funny thing about living in between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: How do you choose to not live and see anew: My  camera  dreams ahead for me: It sees what may be my reality: My camera sees the reality of others: Oscar Niemeyer, Zaha Hadid, Ma Yansong dream beyond our known brick and mortar: I begin to imagine a bit more:

I imagine the comforts living between the amorphous and the crystalline: I imagine journeys  aside the straight line: The direction is neither a perfect line nor the impossible  absolute: I yearn to discover the undeniable: Too many variables live in our tomorrows to know what may be:

Wilkinson Eyre London Cable Car ( Emirates Air Line).

I am traveling between continents without complete knowledge of what will be:

The Concorde of yore flew atop the skies: The air balloon floated into unfathomable beauty:

The ground is my home: My metropolises are of unknown and not yet experienced: My imaginations  devour what industrial strength  transportations might be: The rumble feels me, feels my angst: I feel the rumble: The quantum leaps along history’s trails are my psychological ebb and flow: I am alone: Societies’ nations of generations might feel my same: Mankind comes to life because history unfolds like multiple avalanches of Chinese/Japanese scrolls: Native American burials and discoveries of untold fictions and non fictions rumble below: History of our past and future is where my mind lives like a frequent dreamer among passengers: One million Morpho butterflies ruminate about next: Theyappear like Freud puzzles in various  analytical stages of sanity:

My favorite photograph is not a beauty: My favorite photograph, The Queen’s Target:

It is not brilliant: It is what has been left behind: Roger Fenton did not make art, he made history:

He left a staggering pose of a moment past: I have spent a lifetime looking for a target with my own bull’s eye attached: It is out there: It is my  “A raison…” seems appropriate:

My sensory perceptions are triggered like fireflies alighting in heroinism: the slow dance of lights and movement never dance but absorb :The rush of the light streams take hold and fade to never: There is nothingness until you dream:

I embark on a dream of slow moving realities that speed faster than I will know: Names become never commonplace but touchstones: My senses are alighted with the captures: China, Russia and fifty countries are storied environments: Niemeyer, Gehry, Hadid, Miro and Noguchi are  enlightenments fermented beyond my own expiration dates:

Every place I visit along the earths’ path are not mere steps: Imagine a chess boards sixteen pawns: Imagine the sixteen multiplied by seven billion: Imagine how I can see them all before my captures are no more: Three hundred years of celluloid is what I see in my mirror: Tomorrow is merely a guess.

Rafael Vinoly’ London 20 Fenchurch Street (The Walkie-Talkie)

All photographs by Richard Schulman.

Richard Schulman is a photographer and writer. His books include Portraits of the New Architecture and Oxymoron & Pleonasmus. He lives in New York City.