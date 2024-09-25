The most recent USDA agricultural census (2022) showed the number of American farms decreasing 6% since 2017, with the number of producers aged 35 to 64 declining 9%. Generally, people with (something like) “options” and their lives ahead of them—— when confronted with the bleak economics of farming—— try to do something else. Creating “challenges” to broad-based rural prosperity has been official policy here since the mid-20th century. (I’ve written about that a number of times over the years.)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the census found that “the number of producers 65 and older increased 12%, continuing the trend of an aging producer population.” Media outlets have typically whistled- past-the-farmer-graveyard and tended to focus on feel-good “stories”/ snippets dealing with perky entrepreneurial theme-park ventures lumped together as “agri-tourism.” Keeping the place going with hay rides, corn mazes and event-barn rentals can temporarily paper over starker economic ag-realities. A few decades ago I was able to arrange an editorial board meeting at the Portland Press Herald. The Washington D.C.-based economic policy director of the National Farmers Union and another NFU staffer were in Maine for events, and I’d hoped that their insights might improve local media coverage.

One of the editors began the meeting by observing that since there was plenty of food in the stores, everything seemed OK policy-wise. It was down-hill from there. Oh well. Nothing ventured…..

I know a farmer who inhabits the “65 and over” category referenced by the 2022 ag census. Having lived most of his life without health insurance as a condition-of-employment, he and his wife successfully aged-into Medicare. In most “developed” countries the population enjoys a right to healthcare from birth (or before). Here one needs to be closer to death to enjoy the benefit.

Last week a visit to the dermatologist revealed a suspicious growth and a biopsy was performed——possible melanoma. “Farmer tans” come with consequences. We’ll see.

Also, as it happens, last week the UK Guardian (9/19/24) provided some interesting context, reporting that, “The United States health system ranked dead last in an international comparison of 10 peer nations, according to a new report by the Commonwealth Fund.”

“In spite of Americans paying nearly double that of other countries, the system performed poorly on health equity, access to care and outcomes.”

Commonwealth Fund president, Dr. Joseph Betancourt relates, “I see patients who cannot afford their medications…. I see older patients arrive sicker than they should because they spent the majority of their lives uninsured…It’s time we finally build a health system that delivers quality affordable healthcare for all Americans.”

Dr. B’s urgings fall with a thud here in our dying empire of course. Though Americans’ per person spending on healthcare totals more than $13,000, and polls as a top issue, the system is unmoved. With the Trump/Harris horserace in its final furlong nothing of substance is on-offer from either of the presidential wannabes. Neither party will acknowledge the institutional running sore that is the US healthcare regime. Pundits and Pooh-Bahs enthuse about America as “the indispensable nation” and assert “American Exceptionalism.”

The Commonwealth Fund’s 20th report of its “Mirror, Mirror” series, compares the US to 9 other wealthy countries—Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden and Switzerland. It reveals structurally “exceptional” failures and examples “indispensable” to policy crafters elsewhere in how NOT to structure systems of societal maintenance and uplift. “The foundation calls this year’s report a ‘portrait of a failing US health system.’” (See Guardian)

It’s not that people and organizations haven’t been trying to get something less barbaric installed here. Back in 2009 when Mr. Obama’s so-called Affordable Care Act (a policy proposal crafted by the private insurance industry) was being “heard” by the Senate Finance Committee, doctors, nurses and citizens stood up and urged the committee to “Put Single-Payer on the table.” As each advocate was led away by security forces and arrested, another would rise. Chairman Max Baucus finally admitted, “We need more police.”

He got them.

We “got” the ACA, 26 million people still without insurance, increased hedge/vulture-fund ownership of hospitals and healthcare generally, and all the “excess deaths” / reduced life expectancy that goes with it.

Among the “Baucus 15” arrested for their policy advocacy that day were Russell Mokhiber, editor of “Corporate Crime Reporter,” and a founder of Single Payer Action, Dr. Margaret Flowers of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), Deann McEwen R.N., Maine resident/ public citizen Jerry Call, and others who supported a civilized, humane and efficient system (i.e. un-American).

The Guardian piece concludes, incongruously quoting one Dr. David Blumenthal alleging that “The American electorate makes choices about which direction to move in….” and that this profit-questing is perhaps redeemable though a “donor”-based and utterly captive political system.

Is he joking?

I know a farmer who is not amused.