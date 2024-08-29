How Blinken’s Disinformation Perpetuates the Suffering in Gaza?

by

After a three-hour meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Anthony Blinken professed Israel’s acceptance of a supposed ceasefire proposal. However, less than 48 hours later, it became evident that this proclamation was likely part of a PR disinformation strategy designed to dress the wolf in sheep clothing.

The complicity between Joe Biden Administration and Netanyahu became more apparent when White House National Security (Israeli) Communications Advisor John Kirby responded to a question about the Administration’s stance on Netanyahu’s conditions on the ceasefire, particularly regarding Israel’s control of Gaza’s southern borders and military stationed inside Gaza. Kirby’s subtle reply implied U.S. acceptance of Netanyahu’s conditions, stating that the Israeli army could have security responsibilities on the border. He added the focus should be now on the release of Israeli (100) captives and “six weeks of calm”—only a respite before Israel resumes its horrific crimes against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Egypt and Israel were scheduled to discuss Netanyahu’s additional terms on the new American amended ceasefire plan. Following the conclusion of these meetings, Egypt reiterated its rejection of Netanyahu’s conditions to maintain an Israeli presence at Rafah and in the Philadelphia Corridor.

If Egypt and Israel do not agree on Netanyahu’s new conditions, why would Blinken expect the Palestinians to accept something Egypt wouldn’t allow? Is this part of an American-Israeli scheme to pressure the Palestinians into agreeing to terms that Egypt opposes? Could it be a tactic to use Palestinian acceptance as leverage against Egypt? Or, is Blinken, in effect, acting as a Zionist agent, colluding with Israel to maintain Israeli control over the Gaza-Egypt border, in violation of existing bilateral agreements?

In his distorted statement regarding the repackaging of Netanyahu’s conditions as a “bridged proposal,” Blinken went further by suggesting that the suffering of Gaza’s 2.3 million people is a consequence of the Resistance’s refusal to accept the new American/Israeli dictate, rather than being a result of Israel’s malevolence war. In other words, by refusing to surrender—one of Netanyahu’s key demands—the Palestinians are blamed for their own suffering.

Although, Blinken attempted to reframe the American adoption of Netanyahu’s conditions as a new American proposal. Nevertheless, Netanyahu quickly exposed Blinken’s misrepresentation of some kind of an agreement by rejecting any American suggestion for a permanent ceasefire and insisting on Israeli control over Gaza’s border with Egypt. A fact confirmed by the CNN which reported that Israel did not change its position on resuming the war after the release of Israeli captives, and that Blinken’s so called “bridged proposal” calls only for a partial deal.

Any individual, let alone a high-ranking U.S. official, should show a little self-respect as Netanyahu continues to embarrass Blinken and expose him as biased, not to say, a liar. Netanyahu’s deliberate humiliation of the Biden Administration appears to be part of the Israeli interference in the American elections, potentially in coordination with Donald Trump campaign, aimed at portraying Biden as weak by undermining ceasefire so as not to benefit the Democratic candidate in the upcoming U.S. election.

Despite this, the Biden Administration continues to provide Israel with political cover for its crimes by circulating false narratives about baseless progress in the negotiations as far back as late February. Biden, and now Kamala Harris along with Netanyahu, share a mutual need in perpetuating these endless talks—Harris, for the upcoming U.S. election, and Israel, to precipitate the suffering of the Palestinians with impunity.

As such, the Biden Administration calls for a ceasefire is as hollow as a jellyfish, and as insincere as a Trump apology. He calls for a ceasefire while he continues to provide the fuel to fan the fire. This week for instance, his administration has reached a new milestone in stoking the fire by delivering the 500th airlifts, or 50,000 tons of weapons to Israel, almost two shipments per day since October 7.

Driven solely by Israeli interest, the Biden Administration has been pursuing a two-pronged strategy. One, uses negotiations to evade, delay or mitigate any retaliation against Israel’s aggression on Beirut, Iran, and Yemen. Second, gives Israel a free hand to maximize the civilian suffering, in order to blackmail the Palestinian Resistance to accept Netanyahu’s new conditions.

This strategy, however, is not sustainable. The initial response by the Lebanese Resistance earlier this week is a prelude, encapsulated in a stark warning of further retaliations. A swarm of drones reached its military targets in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, carrying a clear message that the future ceasefire negotiations may no longer be about Gaza, anymore.