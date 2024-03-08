Clowns to the Left of Me, Fascists to the Right

What’s a thinking person to do in this foul political landscape? On the Right, there’s the clear and present danger of the Amerikanischer Trumpenvolk, a horde of monied burghers, resentful professionals, Christian fundamentalists, conspiracy peddlers, racists, gun nuts, and trigger-fingering militias, all wishing to see their strongman line the hated liberals up against a wall.

On the Left, to oppose this threat, there’s a clown car. Behold the rickety wheels, the doors falling off, the tailpipe belching smoke, and the disgorged passengers: the worthless “social justice” Left.

Remember that the “Left,” as it was once understood, no longer exists, there being no actual movement in this country of, by, and for the working and lower classes, no movement staunchly opposed to blood-sucking rentiers, industry oligarchs, and idle rich parasites, broadly the upper classes. There is no Left in this country that would have those folks hung, beheaded, or flown to an airless planet (they can have Mars).

There is no Left that would jettison the undead Nancy Pelosi (net worth: $115 million) with the same righteous force as it would poisonous Trump (net worth: $2.6 billion). No, the Left today sees Jamie Dimon, the crime boss of JPMorgan Chase, taking a knee for Black Lives Matter and pronounces him a good man, a real mensch. (We all know he should have been flown to Mars permanently after the crash of 2008.) Ah, but identity is all; identity trumps class; don the right identity and you are golden. Forget that the banksters sold out every one of us who wasn’t a member of the