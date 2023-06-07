June 7, 2023

How Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Created A War on Nature and Killed Environmental Policy Reforms

by Eric Draitser

This time Eric explores how Russia’s war in Ukraine has opened the door to increased exploitation of Russia’s natural resources and degradation of its environment. Eric explains why this has happened, some of the key environmental legislation that has now been scrapped, and what it means for the future. Eric also provides some context by highlighting key projects, how it compares with the West, and what Russia might do to the environment in response to sanctions. This subject doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.