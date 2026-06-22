New York Appeals Court Opens Door to Renewed Hemp Shop Raids

In its decision, the appeals court noted that the government must fulfill three requirements to conduct warrantless inspections: There needs to be a “substantial government interest” in enforcing the regulations, the inspections must “provide a constitutionally adequate substitute for a warrant,” and warrantless inspections are necessary to ensure the regulations are properly enforced.

The hemp retailers had argued that the state had failed to meet the requirements for a “constitutionally adequate substitute for a warrant, but the appeals court disagreed. It found that the state properly notified retailers that they could be subject to “regulatory inspections,” possessed the authority to impose administrative penalties for violations, and limited inspections to business hours.