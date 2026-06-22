If it’s June, then it must be Pride and straight people everywhere are celebrating how far you’ve come. You know, out of the closets and onto MTV. But what if you don’t particularly feel like celebrating? What if you’re actually pretty goddamn pissed off right now, what with the bipartisan police state feasting on shattered trans bodies like undead fiends just behind the rainbow curtain and known sexual predators demonizing our kids as perverts for pissing in the wrong bathrooms…

What if all this primary season, tightrope chicanery actually has you in the mood to hurt people, straight people, including the ones who pose as allies and then vote blue no matter who? Not that you would ever act on such unspeakable compulsions, but sometimes it feels more than a little cringe marching around in rainbow merch surrounded by pigs and newly progressive church ladies dolling out mom hugs. Sometimes inclusion feels like a party favor at a Jonestown jamboree.

So, what then do we do with these angry faggot feelings that won’t get us chucked in a prison cell with a bunch of equally pissed-off breeders of the wrong gender? Maybe we escape the heat and go see a movie, a Queer movie, a really Queer movie, like the kind of Queer movie where Queers actually get to hurt people, straight people. Naturally, you might have a hard time finding anything that bad for you in the Marvel clogged megaplexes of suburban Ozymandias. But if you’ve got yourself a couch in the basement and an autistic girlfriend who pirates movies on the dark web, maybe you can join me in checking out some of these decidedly politically incorrect movies for Queers who like revolution.

Monster (2003) by Patty Jenkins

Unfortunately, best known as the movie Charlize Theron was brave enough to make herself look like an actual fucking woman for; Monster is not simply a serial killer flick, it is a daringly sympathetic look at how a Queer sex worker like Aileen Wuornos could be driven to murder seven of her own johns in just under two years. The woman wasn’t a monster. She was a victim who never learned how to become a survivor and she isn’t alone. It took a lifetime defined by sexual violence and the brief flickering opportunity to save another abused Queer woman from the same fate to drive Aileen to kill and as horrifying as it might sound, she did it for love and paid a price that most of her tormentors never did. I wish I couldn’t relate.

The Doom Generation (1995) by Gregg Araki

If you loved Natural Born Killers but kept finding yourself asking “where is all the Queer sex?” then Gregg Araki’s very nineties cult road flick is for you too! Loosely inspired by a Mark Beyer comic strip, The Doom Generation is essentially a movie about a bicurious teenage couple who find themselves on the run from the law after hooking up with a mysterious bisexual drifter. It is an incredibly violent movie but most of the violence seems to be triggered by the questionable sexual reputation of a single foul-mouthed teenage girl (a gloriously profane Rose McGowan). There are plenty of bodies and severed limbs by the time the credits roll, but when it all comes down to it, this is a movie about the impossibility of liberation for Queer youth without a downright suicidal dose of nihilism and it fits in perfectly during the era of Trump.

I Shot Andy Warhol (1996) by Mary Harron

Based on the tragically true story of how Andy Warhol attempted to swindle an emotionally fragile radical lesbian named Valery Solanas and ended up getting shot for pushing the ‘Queen Bitch’ act just a little too far, I don’t think I can say anything about this movie before praising Lili Taylor’s seething performance as Solanas. The monologues of her simply reading exerts from the SCUM Manifesto alone are nothing short of electric. With that being said, it is an incredibly sad movie about the ways that even the most brilliant Queer people can be set against each other by a society that views them as little more than party favors. Andy and Valery were two very lonesome, beautiful people who had to destroy each other just to be heard. What else can we do but light a candle for each of them.

Love Lies Bleeding (2024) by Rose Glass

The most lesbian movie on this already highly sapphic list and quite possibly the most lesbian movie on any fucking list; Kristen Stewart finally went full tilt butch with this one as Lou, a reclusive gym manager with a shady past and a glorious mullet who falls in love with a femme bodybuilder and then goes on a bender of sweaty finger fucking and testosterone shooting that bounds recklessly into decapitating wife beaters and confronting creepy old dads with equally glorious white skullets. It’s fucking insane and it’s fucking beautiful. A sapphically charged tour-de-force about crushing the patriarchy like glass, both literally and figuratively. I feel dehydrated just typing about it.

Thelma (2017) by Joachim Trier

This sadly little-known Norwegian supernatural thriller hits painfully close to home for me on multiple levels. Thelma is a sheltered coed, away from her stiflingly conservative parents for the first time at college, trying to figure out who she is in an alien environment after years of both conscious and subconscious shame and repression. When Thelma finds herself face to face with her buried lesbianism for the first time upon meeting another enchanting coed named Anja, she short circuits and begins experiencing a rash of psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (been there) and uncontrollable psychonetic powers (I wish) that nearly destroy her and Anja.

In the end, Thelma is forced to confront her largely blacked out childhood trauma and get revenge on her very passively abusive father before she can gain control of her abilities and take control of her life. Anyone who struggles with any form of traumagenic neurodiversity tied to childhood Queerness should be able to relate in ways both horrifying and liberating. God knows I can.

The Handmaiden (2016) by Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook’s spellbinding masterpiece has way more Hitchcockian twists than any paragraph-long review could ever do justice but it all comes down to an unlikely pair of conwomen falling in love in turn-of-the-century Japanese-occupied Korea and then turning the tables on the wealthy and powerful men attempting to play them off of each other. It’s Park Chan-wook, so the violence is deliciously baroque, but it’s the sapphic sex scenes that are the most visually arresting. A touch male-gaze-y but still too powerfully intimate for even the most jaded lesbian feminist to write off as anything less than divinely inspired. I can almost hear the ben wa balls clacking over the crashing waves.

I Saw the TV Glow (2024) by Jane Schoenbrun

Quite possibly the most terrifying thing I’ve seen outside of a PTSD flashback, I don’t think any artist has ever caught the sheer horror of childhood gender dysphoria as mind-bendingly accurately as Schoenbrun has with this instant classic, which makes perfect sense when you consider that she wrote it during her own tumultuous transition. The story goes that two emotionally awkward kids named Owen and Maddy bond over a shared obsession with a strangely prophetic YA TV show called The Pink Opaque all while going through the motions of adolescence like carsick passengers on a funhouse ride. That is until Maddy disappears one night after failing to convince Owen to run away with them.

Ten years pass before Maddy shockingly shows up at Owen’s dead-end job and tells him that they have been living in The Pink Opaque this whole time and insists that the long-canceled show is the real world and that it is in fact Owen’s quietly haunted existence in cis gender suburban purgatory that is the true fiction.

A lot of cis people leave this movie feeling shaken but deeply confused however every other trans person that I know gets it right away. I Saw the TV Glow is a ghost story about the terror of living a lie that everyone around you insists is real and the ghost is the childhood this existence leaves in its wake.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) by Justin Kurzel

While not technically a Queer movie in the traditional sense, Justin Kurzel’s glam-punk reimagining of the life and death of Australian outlaw Ned Kelly (based on a Peter Carey novel of the same name) might be the Queerest movie ever written about straight people, with Ned Kelly reborn as a crossdressing anti-colonialist son of a slain Irish convict and an imprisoned matriarchal whore, seeking bloody revenge against the British Empire for centuries of puritanical oppression.

I can’t help but feel like this is what Pride should really be about; an oppressed minority declaring war against the status quo, dressed in lace and armor, with guns blazing and heads unbowed. Pride should be at least as fucking dangerous as the forces that oppress us and ten times as bold.

Maybe next year, dearest motherfuckers. Until then, see you in the Pink Opaque.