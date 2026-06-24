To Unspeak or Not to Unspeak: That Is the Pentagon’s Problem

Leonard Nimoy used to do the Vulcan mind-meld with his fingers spread on your face — my mind to your mind, my thoughts to your thoughts — and just like that he had your secrets. Spooky. Beautiful, too, ask me. Two minds touching, not a mouth moving. I bought it whole, a kid on a TV tray sucking down the Cold War. What I didn’t know was that the actual spooks were taking notes.

Because DARPA wants the mind-meld for real, and no fingers required. Around 2009 they cooked up Silent Talk — soldiers trading orders straight off the brainwaves, no lips, no radio squawk for the other guy to triangulate. Then a synthetic-telepathy grant. Then, 2018, the big one with the big mouthful of a name: Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology. N3. Six labs paid to build a hat that reads your brain and writes back into it. Read and write, dig. The machine listens to your cortex and then it talks back, closing the loop between the grunt and the drone swarm. Officially: run the swarm, run cyber-defense, “team” with the computer. Fuck of a euphemism, team.

Why, you ask? They told us, out loud, no waterboarding required. The program boss explained that war’s getting too fast now — drones, AI, cyber — too fast for a meat brain to keep up. So the fix isn’t to slow the war down. The fix is to speed the meat up. Read that twice, ask me. The lag they want gone is you. The half-second where a person sees a thing, weighs it, and sometimes goes, naah, I won’t. The flinch. The second thought. The kid who lowers the rifle. That half-second is the enemy now, and they’re building a helmet to delete it.

Here’s the kicker. The science-fiction women called this sixty years ago, and they came down the other way. Joan Slonczewski — a working microbiologist, she knew her cells — wrote a planet called Shora, all women, all ocean, in a book called A Door into Ocean. The empire invades and the Sharers don’t shoot. They unspeak the bastards. Withdraw the word. Refuse to call the man with the gun a person worth speaking to. Their whole language runs both ways — can’t be the boss without getting bossed back — so “rule” doesn’t even translate. Break a body, sure. But the only way to own somebody all the way down is to make a corpse, and a corpse owns nothing. Le Guin ran it too, in The Left Hand of Darkness: telepathy that can’t be forced and can’t lie, and only kicks in after two half-frozen enemies drag a sled across a glacier and finally, God help them, learn to trust each other. The meld these women dreamed up is a thing you can always walk out of.

Then Octavia Butler, who never met a clean idea she didn’t rough up. “Bloodchild.” Human refugees on some bug’s planet pay the rent by carrying the bug’s eggs — in their own bodies — and the body getting cut open is a young man’s. He could say no; his kid sister carries instead. He says yes. But he keeps a rifle hid and makes the creature let him stay armed beside her. Thinnest sliver of a choice you ever saw, and Butler hangs the whole story off it. The boss is a she. The vessel’s a he. The love is real and the cage is real, same breath. So don’t come at me with men-bad-women-good. That was never where the line was. The line is the terms. Can you refuse? What’s it cost you? Does the one holding the whip decide not to crack it?

That’s the whole ballgame, and it runs straight through the news. A bond you can walk out of sets you free. Weld the door shut and the same bond is a cage. Now look at the helmet again. It ain’t the beautiful meld. It’s the meld with the exits welded — a hookup nobody’s allowed to leave, nobody’s allowed to go quiet inside. You can’t unspeak down a wire that’s writing back into your skull.

And the same move — fence it, own it, burn it — is everywhere once your eyes adjust. Reproduction? In 2019 the Timesran it: Jeffrey Epstein telling actual scientists he meant to seed the species with his own DNA, twenty women at a clip out at the New Mexico ranch, dressed up as “transhumanism,” which is eugenics in a Patagonia vest. Butler’s bug at least cut a deal. Epstein wanted the woman’s body to be that young man’s body with the rifle confiscated. No clause for no. The planet? Brown University crunched it, and I checked twice because it sounds invented: the single biggest guzzler of petroleum on Earth is the U.S. military. Not Exxon. The Pentagon. Which makes it the biggest single emitter of greenhouse gas on the planet. 1.2 billion metric tons, 2001 to 2017, four hundred million-plus of it burned straight up in the wars — numbers somebody had to reverse-engineer out of Energy Department data, because the Pentagon won’t tell Congress how much gas it burns. Eight hundred bases, eighty countries. That ain’t defense. That’s reach.

Even the map of us got drawn by the bomb. The Human Genome Project started inside the Department of Energy, and the only reason Energy gave a damn was the old Atomic Energy Commission needing to know what their own bombs did to the chromosomes of the people they cooked at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The genome’s a child of the weapon. What the nuke boys mapped, the surveillance boys now want to write to. Womb, water, gene, mind — one long fence going up, ask me.

And here we are, late innings of the war machine, the killing gone full bureaucracy. A “disposition matrix,” which is a polite database of human beings sorted by who gets the Hellfire. The targeting in Gaza, by the reporting, runs on software that spits out the names and follows them home to the hour the family’s around the table. Nobody calls it the apocalypse. It shows up as paperwork. Routine, audited, forever — which is what the end looks like once you’ve deleted every pause where somebody coulda hollered stop. Butler clocked this one too: wire a smart species to a pecking order and every new IQ point just builds a slicker machine for the pecking, and a slick enough pecking machine is an extinction machine. Leave it running and it gets to the empty planet right on time. No enemy required. Just us. Fuck us.

If there’s a reason to keep typing, it comes from way, way back. There’s a Neolithic town in Turkey, Çatalhöyük, nine thousand years in the dirt, that every generation reads like a Rorschach for whether men-on-top is just the way of things. The old Earth-Mother-Goddess fairy tale got busted, fair enough. But in 2025 a crew published in Science after cracking the DNA of a hundred-plus of the dead, and found, under all that dust, a quiet women’s architecture: folks buried in one house all kin through the mother; the women stayed put, the men married in; the daughters got the fancy graves. The scientists picked their words careful where the headlines didn’t — “female-centered,” they said, kinship running through the mother, a town that didn’t run on men-over-women at all. Which means men-on-top had a start date. And anything with a start date can have a stop date. The Old Man Down the Road said stay away from that tree. Maybe the tree was never the trouble. Maybe the trouble came later, with the men who married in.

So it comes down to two silences. One’s the soldier’s — orders running mind to mind, loop shut, pause gone, a meld with no door. The other’s the Sharer’s — the woman who unspoke her conqueror, the quiet no rifle can reach, a bond so deep it dissolves you and still, any second you please, lets you go. From across the room they look like the same thing. Minds touching, no words. They’re opposites, and the whole future’s hiding in the difference.

And the real kicker: the good silence is buildable, right now, same hardware. N3 reads and writes; the only question is what it writes for. Turn that write-channel down from override to a hand on the shoulder. Build the off-switch in, sovereign, can’t-be-welded — the right to unspeak baked in as the whole point instead of a bug to patch later — and the machine flips clean over without you moving a single transistor. The same gear DARPA aimed at the grunt is, over in the hospital, the thing that hands a paralyzed woman her voice back. They wrote the patient out and the soldier in. Somebody chose that. And what one bunch chooses, another bunch can refuse.

The silence is coming either way. Which one it’ll be is the only question left standing, and it’s the one those science-fiction women have been hollering the whole time, back when I was a kid on the TV tray and the spooks were taking notes. But did we listen? No, we didn’t. Pass the bong. And maybe, just this once, let’s listen.