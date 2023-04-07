Three Poems About Iraq

by

Hand Watches

I opened the drawer

where I keep old things and tokens…

I looked over some hand watches

with dead batteries and frozen times…

Watches gifted to me over the years

by teachers or friends

commending my accomplishments and respect for time…

It never occurred to them nor to me then

that Time would die in a heart attack

and cease to matter

the day my homeland was occupied and destroyed…

The day plunderers, in collaboration with thieves at home,

would burn and destroy everything beautiful…

And ever since, I refuse to wear hand watches…

I vowed not to wear a hand watch

until my people retrieve their Time and dignity…

And when that happens, Time will not matter

for I will then turn into a butterfly

a sparrow

a daffodil

an orange

Or perhaps an apricot blossom on a branch…

I will turn into a spring of water

flowing beyond time and timing …

In that same drawer I found

pens that have run out of ink

looking now like mummified corpses…

At a moment of despair,

A strong feeling struck me like a lightning

leaving me with a frightening question:

What if this is a wound no time can heal,

a cause that no ink can revive?

Straw

I still keep the last straw I picked

from the harvested wheat field near my home

before the war forced me out…

I have the straw framed

and take it with me everywhere I go…

And when asked about it, I tell people:

It is the straw that broke my back…

A Sweet Woman from a War-Torn Country

In her exile, they often describe her

as that “sweet woman from a war-torn country” …

They don’t know that she loved smelling roses …

That she enjoyed picking spring wildflowers

and bringing them home after long walks…

They don’t know about that first kiss her first lover stole from her

during a power outage at church on that Easter evening

Before the generators were turned on…

They don’t know anything about the long hours

she spent contemplating life

under the ancient walnut tree in her village,

while waiting for her grandfather to call her

to eat her favorite freshly baked pita bread with ghee and honey…

They don’t know anything about her grandmother’s delicious mixed grains

that she prepared every year before Easter fasting began…

In exile, they try to be nice to her…

They keep repeating that she is now in a “safe haven”…

They attribute her silence is either to her poor language skills,

or perhaps because she agrees with them…

They don’t know that the shocks of life have silenced her forever…

All she enjoys doing now is pressing her ears

against the cold window glass in her apartment

listening to the wailing wind outside …

They repeatedly remind her that she is now in a place

where all values, beliefs, religions, and ethnicities are honored,

but life has taught her that all of that is too late…

She no longer needs any of that…

All she needs, occasionally,

is a sincere hand to be placed on her shoulder

or around her neck

To remind her that nothing lasts

That this too shall pass…