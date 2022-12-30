My Favorites of 2022

by

I’m really not a big fan of these “best of” lists, but of all the new arts entertainment (or edutainment as KRS-One would say) I consumed this past year, here’s what helped me most in wading through the radioactive waste of 2022.

FILMS

TÁR, written and directed by Todd Field

The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh

NOPE, written and directed by Jordan Peele

Argentina, 1985, directed by Santiago Mitre

Emily The Criminal, directed by John Patton Ford

Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley

Anonymous Club, directed by Danny Cohen

Series

Meltdown: Three Mile Island, directed by Kief Davidson

Reservation Dogs, created by Taika Waititi

The Staircase, created by Antonio Campos

Severance, created by Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson

Winning Time, created by Adam McKay

White Lotus, written and directed by Mike White

City on a Hill, created by Chuck MacLean

MUSIC

Quelle Chris, DEATHFAME (Mello Music Group)

Kurt Vile, Watch My Moves (Verve Records)

Mapache, Roscoe’s Dream (Innovative Leisure)

Cate Le Bon, Pompeii (Mexican Summer)

Farmer Dave and the Wizards of the West, Second Summer (Curation Records)

BOOKS

Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else) by Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (Haymarket Books)

Health Communism, Beatrice Adler-Bolton and Artie Vierkant (Verso)

An Orgy of Thieves: Neoliberalism and its Discontents, by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn (CounterPunch Books)

Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor by Kim Kelly (Simon and Schuster)

Arise! Global Radicalism in the Era of the Mexican Revolution, Christina Heatherton, (University of California Press)