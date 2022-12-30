My Favorites of 2022

I’m really not a big fan of these “best of” lists, but of all the new arts entertainment (or edutainment as KRS-One would say) I consumed this past year, here’s what helped me most in wading through the radioactive waste of 2022.
FILMS
TÁR, written and directed by Todd Field
The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh
NOPE, written and directed by Jordan Peele
Argentina, 1985, directed by Santiago Mitre
Emily The Criminal, directed by John Patton Ford
Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley
Anonymous Club, directed by Danny Cohen
Series
Meltdown: Three Mile Island, directed by Kief Davidson
Reservation Dogs, created by Taika Waititi
The Staircase, created by Antonio Campos
Severance, created by Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson
Winning Time, created by Adam McKay
White Lotus, written and directed by Mike White
City on a Hill, created by Chuck MacLean
MUSIC
Quelle Chris, DEATHFAME (Mello Music Group)
Kurt Vile, Watch My Moves (Verve Records)
Mapache, Roscoe’s Dream (Innovative Leisure)
Cate Le Bon, Pompeii (Mexican Summer)
Farmer Dave and the Wizards of the West, Second Summer (Curation Records)
BOOKS
Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else) by Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (Haymarket Books)
Health Communism, Beatrice Adler-Bolton and Artie Vierkant (Verso)
An Orgy of Thieves: Neoliberalism and its Discontents, by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn (CounterPunch Books)
Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor by Kim Kelly (Simon and Schuster)
Arise! Global Radicalism in the Era of the Mexican Revolution, Christina Heatherton, (University of California Press)