Columbus Day Sonnet

by

I read somewhere in a book (I then reviewed)

that Christopher Columbus was so stoned

on ‘spices’ he didn’t care where he was.

They were all wild ind’gens to him (n’est-ce pas?);

thousands would become sex slaves and be boned

by mighty whitey aristocrats, who’d

come to borrow a cup of cane sugar

and talk shit over a cup of hot tea

before heading off to conquer new lands

with Old World diseases — early Ayn Rands

who shrugged and snuffed ‘coke’ at the misery

they brought, their wide smiles all Freddy Kreuger.

So it’s the Columbus Day long weekend

Pass the bong I wish to try out my new blend.