The Russia-Ukraine Battle Over Black Sea

by

The latest developments, including: – Ukraine’s successful attacks on Russian gas platforms – Russian missile strikes on Odesa – Black Sea heating up as new theater of conflict – Putin denies Russian responsibility for food crisis

Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.