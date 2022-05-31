The Case for Taxing the Rich Gets an Unexpected Boost

We’ve had quite a show up in the Alps this week, the first in-person gathering of the world’s mega rich since Covid hit. The occasion? The annual World Economic Forum at the Swiss resort of Davos, an ever-so-sober gathering that has an assortment of global deep thinkers sharing their wisdom with deep pockets ever eager for policy ideas that don’t involve sharing their wealth.

Also on hand, in person and remotely: a collection of the world’s most stalwart egalitarians, advocates ranging from activists with the Patriotic Millionaires to analysts at the anti-poverty powerhouse Oxfam. These analysts, on the eve of Davos, released gripping new data on how billionaires in food and energy have been swelling their fortunes — at consumer expense.

Summed up the Oxfam analysis: “The pandemic – full of sorrow and disruption for most of humanity – has been one of the best times in recorded history for the billionaire class.”

That billionaire class and those dedicated to its care and feeding have been swarming all over Davos this week. The over 2,000 registered attendees include 612 corporate CEOs, several hundred additional top corporate officers, and packs of luminaries from the worlds of high-finance, media, and academia.

All these power suits are doing their Alpine best to show how much and how sincerely they care about the challenges that face humanity. The World Economic Forum agenda showcases discussions on everything from outfitting Africa with patent-protected medicines to identifying climate “blind spots” and preventing a global food collapse.

But these global movers and shakers, in the process of doing their best, never seem to get around to confronting the continuing concentration of the world’s income and wealth. Hardly anyone on the Davos attendee list appears eager to even acknowledge that challenge, let alone debate how best to meet it.

And that stance has turned this week’s ideological battling at Davos into a nasty artillery duel, with each side heaving news releases into the fray, hoping for direct hits that make it onto the world’s front pages. Trust us, exhort the Davos elites, we care. Let’s trim the rich down to something close to democratic dimensions, counter the egalitarians. They’ve enfeebling our future.

Who figures to prevail in a battle this brutally simple? The deep pockets of the World Economic Forum have at their disposal the finest public relations and imaging talent lots of money can buy. The egalitarians, for their part, came to Davos with high hopes. But then something strange happened. Those egalitarians preaching “tax the rich” suddenly found themselves with a totally unexpected new ally: the high command of the world’s central bankers!

No, some impish egalitarians did not dress up as power-suited central bankers and hand out counterfeit news releases. The reality may actually be more bizarre: The world’s central banking nerve center is now calling for a clear pivot away from policies that let the rich get richer.

That call came last Thursday, just a few days before the opening of Davos 2022, when the “bank for central banks” — the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements — released a carefully argued 100-plus page report that essentially endorses the basic change agenda egalitarians brought to Davos.