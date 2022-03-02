We’re Being Fed the Same Old “Energy Independence” Scam Again

The call for “American energy independence” quickly rang out, leading to the development of Prudhoe Bay’s vast oil reserves and the Alaskan pipeline to carry the oil south to waiting tankers in Valdez.

Virtually all concerns of environmental damage were waived and the pipeline was built through boreal forests, across pristine rivers, and on top of permafrost. Ironically, the permafrost is now melting thanks to the global warming caused by the oil it carried.

But we did not become energy independent.

Decades later hydraulic fracking became economical and “drill, baby, drill” was the cry that went up from our politicians, citing “energy independence” as the reason to open ever more public lands to exploration and development.