California’s Coast Is Not a Launchpad for Billionaires

A dramatic increase in SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base is planned. Residents may regularly feel the impact of sonic booms on their homes and bodies.

The California Coastal Commission denied approval for increased SpaceX launches because of concerns about coastal resources, wildlife, and compliance with state law. Yet federal authorities moved forward, and SpaceX responded by suing the Commission. A question to ask is: Who governs California’s coast—the people of California through environmental protections, or a private corporation backed by federal contracts?

California’s coast is home to whales, seals, sea lions, migratory birds, and sensitive marine ecosystems already under stress from warming oceans and habitat loss. More launches mean more sonic booms, more industrial activity, and greater disruption to birth cycles.

This debate is also about public accountability. SpaceX’s wealth originates from taxpayers and billions of dollars in government subsidies, yet it boasts profitability by weakening oversight designed to protect public resources, unapologetically degrading our quality of life.

A new arms-space race is here; the commercialization of low-Earth orbit by corporate contractors seeking trillionaire status from massive satellite deployments for surveillance and solar-powered AI data centers, is weaponizing space. Whether one views that future as profitable or as harmful, it deserves democratic scrutiny.

California established the Coastal Commission because some places are too important to leave to private interests. Our coastline is a public trust, not a sacrifice zone for corporate-military domination. Protecting it is common sense stewardship in an epoch of ecological limits.

Last month, Vandenberg postponed the Mission Update due to a ICBM test launch. The new date is June 22 (Mon), 4-6 pm at: Kent Hall Council Chambers (on City Hall Campus) 111 W Santa Ana St. Ojai, CA 93023 Come in person to speak. Check City Hall for virtual livestream.