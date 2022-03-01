What Can Biden Say About the Economic State of the Union?

President Joe Biden moved the date of the State of the Union from the traditional late-January period to March 1, with high hopes that by then he would have good news to share about his economic policy agenda.

Instead, two dark clouds will be hanging over his speech: the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the stalled negotiations over the president’s Build Back Better proposals.

The leader of the world’s most powerful country has spent much of the past few months pleading with Putin not to invade and pleading with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to stop blocking his economic agenda. Sadly, these pleas fell on deaf ears.

In his speech, Biden will need to acknowledge the limits to his power and the deep suffering of so many here and around the world. But he should also tout the economic achievements under his administration — and commit to using every tool in his executive action toolbox to make further progress without waiting for Congress to act.

People who like to play State of the Union games should definitely have “jobs” on their bingo cards and drinking lists. Biden will no doubt utter this word numerous times, since rapid job creation is one of the brightest spots of his presidency so far. The U.S. economy added 6.4 million new jobs in 2021 and another nearly half million in January 2022, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4 percent. We may even see pre-pandemic employment levels by July.

We can thank Covid relief legislation, including the $1.8 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021, for the speed of the jobs recovery.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Economic Policy Institute President Heidi Shierholztweeted, “but we’re on track to recover from this recession eight years faster than we recovered from the Great Recession, because of our policy response.”

Of course jobs data don’t tell the whole story of our union’s economic state. Inflation has taken a bite out of family incomes and savings — a bite made more painful by the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass the Build Back Better Act. The bill the House passed last fall would’ve raised taxes on the wealthy to pay for child care, home care, housing, and other investments to help American families become more economically secure in the face of inflation and other challenges. But on the Senate side, Democrats Manchin and Sinema and all Senate Republicans have blocked the bill.