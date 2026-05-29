Helping to Make America Great: The TRUMP Store

Last year, I wrote an article with the title “Our Free Enterprise System Comes Through Again: The Trump Store” about the store and its offerings. I recently developed an urge to revisit the store’s big, beautiful online site.

Much of what is sold by the TRUMP Store is for those with extra money to spend to fulfill their need to engage in excessive consumption while paying a premium price for items, many of which, even those for children and pets, are plastered with Trump’s name.

There is some great news on the inflation front. Many products that were “affordable” a year ago remain just as affordable today. The red baseball cap with the white MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA) is still being sold for $55 plus $9.99 shipping. One working at a federal minimum wage job earning $7.25/hour would be able to purchase the hat after putting in the same number of hours (probably around ten after deducting social security and Medicare taxes and possibly paying sales taxes on the purchase) as was required during the previous year. Since last year, if this person is now receiving a deserved pay raise, then fewer hours of work would be required to cover the costs of this hat, representing a fine example of what makes America so great.

A minimum wage worker could afford the hat after working about one hour less by going to Amazon to buy it for $47. Weird that the Trump Store would allow Amazon to sell one of its products for almost 15% less, but great for MAGA consumers who seek to have the honor of helping a person wealthier than Trump become even wealthier. Perhaps the TRUMP Store is willing to make this “sacrifice” given the $40 million Bezos lavished on Melania. Furthermore, the New York Times reports that Bezos has been praising Trump declaring his second presidency is “more mature, more disciplined” and in a CNBC interview, he said “Trump has lots of good ideas, and he’s been right about a lot of things.” What “things” does Bezos think Trump has “been right about,” and, perhaps, more importantly, not right.

More good news from the TRUMP Store: MAGA hats for sale do not exclusively come in red. Among the diverse (as in DEI) offerings in addition to red, are black ones, white ones, and yellow ones, but no brown ones. They also come in unmanly or fairy colors of light pink and light blue with both described as a “still plenty patriotic hat” that is a “limited edition Spring hat [that] makes a great gift for the pastel lover in your life.”

What may provide immense satisfaction to a purchaser of MAGA hats is that one can buy a set of 25 MAGA hats, each a different color combination, normally for $990, but just reduced for a Memorial Day sale to $792, saving one $573 off the price of buying each hat individually. Possessing this set of MAGA hats is described as enabling one to “own them all like a true collector,” to be prepared for “every seasonal twist” and to be “ready to elevate” one’s “look.”

Additionally, the red hat comes with messages other than MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. For the same $55, one can buy one with the words “FOUR MORE YEARS,” “TRUMP 2028,” or “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” Does the past tense, “Trump was right,” indicate that he does not continue to be right about everything, or did some antifa subversive terrorist infiltrate the manufacturer of the hats and change an is to a was?

The price of many other items sold by the TRUMP Store remains unchanged from a year ago. The Raised Trump Flag Mesh Back Hat is still selling for $38. The price of the Trump Signature Long Pajama Set remains at $175. The Plush Trump Airplane is still $40. TRUMP 45 Red Sneakers continue to be sold for $225. This shows that at least some commodities in the TRUMP Store have not been “infected” by inflation. Do these unchanging prices demonstrate an important reason why Jerrome Powell, when head of the Federal Reserve Board, was so wrong to have prevented the further lowering of interest rates?

For those into sports, there are numerous items available including a Trump Football for $185 that comes in many color options. There are a variety of pickleball paddles costing $180, many with TRUMP’s name including “the TRUMP exclusive pickle ball paddle.” The Pastel TRUMP paddle comes in pink or blue. Are the colors chosen for these two paddles based on the notion that the blue ones are for men and the pink ones are for those the proprietors of the TRUMP Store view as ladies?

Products to Celebrate the 250TH Birthday of the USA

TRUMP Store merchandise is geared toward special occasions such as Mother’s Day. It now offers commodities celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday. When one clicks Collections on the TRUMP Store home page, click TRUMP 250, and find numerous items for sale with the words TRUMP 250 on them. That prompted me to do a google search to find the meaning of TRUMP 250. At the time I did the search, Google AI provided the following:

“”Trump 250″ generally refers to the Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act, 2025 proposed legislation by Rep. Joe Wilson to issue a new, legal tender $250 bill featuring Donald Trump’s portrait to mark the U.S. Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) on July 4, 2026. It is closely tied to the administration’s “Freedom 250” anniversary planning.”

In Rep. Wilson’s February 27, 2025 press release, he is quoted saying “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash.” Passage of this legislation [that has not happened] resulting in the printing of $250 bills will, according to the press release, “help families carry less cash.”

Who wants to be weighed down by an excessive amount of $20 or $100 bills? Would the availability of this $250 bill make illegal drug dealers happier because with it, they would be able to reduce the wads of paper money in their pockets?

Among the products in the TRUMP 250 section is a Trump 250 Puzzle selling for $50 that is recommended for ages 9 and up. It is described as a “collectible puzzle [that] offers a fun and patriotic activity for all” and is viewed as “great for…family game nights.” However, it consists of 150 pieces. Was the decision not to make the puzzle with 250 pieces made by some Marxist left-wing thug?

There is good news about some other TRUMP 250 products. They can be viewed as furthering the fight against inflation. TRUMP 250 hats sell for $45-$48, making them as much as $10 cheaper than the MAGA and the TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING hats.

Is the TRUMP Store Loyal to America?

The TRUMP Store is “the official retail website of The Trump Organization” and is described as a store that enables one to “experience the very best from our [the Trump Organization] retail shops across the globe.”

When learning more about a product being sold, one is sometimes informed, as is the case with the MAGA red hats, that they are made in America. Does no mention of where a TRUMP Store product is produced mean it was not made in America? That is certainly true for two Trump building ornaments as well as the Mar-a-Lago 3D Ornament selling for $95. The description indicates that all three are “hand made in Europe.” Among all our wonderful citizens, is there no one who could have made these ornaments? By selling products that are made abroad, are the owners of the TRUMP Store being disloyal to our country, not putting it and our workers first, and adding to our trade deficit?

From a Google search, an AI Overview that appears to be accurate indicates that the MAGA hats made in America are produced by a workforce that is overwhelmingly Latino who, unsurprisingly, work in a nonunionized “manufacturing facility” for a company named Cali-Fame that is located in in the city of Carson in the unfriendly to Trump blue state of California.

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Perhaps, the most sought-after commodity offered by The TRUMP Store for just $125 is an “Age Reversal Kit.” However, read the details about this item. What is being sold are skin care products. Good golly, are consumers being misled by the proprietors of the Trump store?

In this short article, I am unable to comment on all the store’s diverse offerings. Many people spending money buying products from the TRUMP Store will likely find comfort, pleasure and honor knowing that they have enabled the Trump Organization to pocket some of their money.

Warning: If you visit the TRUMP Store, be careful. Having visited the site a few times to write this article, I am now inundated with TRUMP Store ads when I access the Guardian.