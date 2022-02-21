Keep It Simple: Our Elected Officials Shouldn’t Sell Stocks

And while longstanding legislation like the STOCK Act of 2012 attempts to make a clear ban on insider trading by members of Congress and congressional staff who use information gained from their official capacity, all this raises a logical question: why should Congressional leaders be allowed to trade stocks in the first place?

It has become more and more clear that the STOCK Act is nowhere near sufficient enough to halt these problematic trades. The momentum for these reforms continues to gain steam after a Business Insider report detailing that 57 members of Congress have failed to properly report their financial trades as detailed in the STOCK Act. And while these are only the most recent examples of dubious congressional stock trading, we all remember the 2020 scandal concerning Senator Richard Burr’s coincidental stock moves just after receiving classified briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the bright side, it is encouraging that recent energies have continued to increase the public’s call for passage of legislation to address this problem. For example, there’s the Ban Conflicted Trading Act, introduced by Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Sen. Merkley (D-OR). This bill would bar lawmakers and senior staff from trading stocks and require them to place stocks in a blind trust. And then there’s the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, introduced by Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), additionally requiring that lawmakers’ dependent children and spouses be included in the ban as well. So many great ideas— now let’s get these bills to a floor vote!