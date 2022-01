by

You Are Not One But Many

Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.

Your deep voice still hangs in the air,

Melting the cowardly silence.

You are the one standing solidly there

Looking straight in the face of violence.

You are the one who dreams

That this nation will honor its creed.

You are the one who steps forward.

You are the one to bleed.

You are not one but many

Unwilling to cower or crawl.

You are the one who will take no less

Than a world that is just for all.