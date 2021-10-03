Home
October 3, 2021
We the Power | The Future of Energy is Community-Owned
by
Josh Frank
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
Counter-Revolution in Arabia
The 50 Greatest Singles: an Exercise in the Absurd
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
The Murky Politics of Film Noir
Weekend Edition
October 01, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
Afghanistan’s Impoverished People Live Amid Enormous Riches
Erik Molvar – Marsha Small
Of Indigenous Peoples, Environmentalism, and Atonement
Todd Miller
The U.S. – Haiti Border: How the United States Blocks Haitians Wherever They Go
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Dirtiest Word of All
Paul Street
Reflections on Political Violence and Terror
Eoin Higgins
“Trust No One”: Anti-Vax Meeting Devolves Into Paranoia
Eve Ottenberg
Empire’s Sometime Handmaidens: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International
W. T. Whitney
Former Cuban Intelligence Chief Sees Cuban Revolution in Danger, Calls for Action
Ramzy Baroud
Should Hamas, Hezbollah Learn from the Taliban?
David Schultz
The Supreme Court and the Coming End of Abortion Rights
Stanley L. Cohen
Israel Has Not Earned an African Welcome
Victor Grossman
German Elections: a Rough Loss and a Triumph
Kerron Ó Luain
“Compulsory Irish”: the Place of the Irish Language in Ireland’s Post-Colonial Education System
Serge Halimi
The Unrepentant US Empire
James Bovard
My Time With the FBI
Ralph Nader
How the “Polarized” Political Parties Work Together Against the Public Interest
John Feffer
The UN Crisis
Daniel Warner
Tone Deaf: Obama, Biden, AOC and the Swiss Purchase of F-35s
Joseph Scalia III
For the Wolf
Kim Nicolini
Bad Guys: A Mini-Memoir in Serial
Ed Rampell
A Great American Author of Proletarian Literature is Ready for His Close Up
Jeff Cohen
Corporate Media Myths About the Chaos on Capitol Hill
Binoy Kampmark
Murderous Fantasies: the US Intelligence Effort Against Assange
Martha Rosenberg
Baby Food Alert: Interview With Asian-Based Food Processing Consultant
Ron Jacobs
Karachi: Dystopian Modernity?
Andrew Moss
A Setback for Immigrant Rights – and a Reminder of Our Hollowed-Out Democracy
Tom Engelhardt
Droning On: Assassins-in-Chief and Their Brood
Bertrand Renouvin
France: Illusions and Debasement
James W. Carden
Europe After Angela Merkel: Is the Atlantic Era Over?
Phillip Smith
Why the Taliban’s Promise to Stop the Opium Trade Rings Hollow
Tammy Rojas
Our Health Care System Doesn’t Work for the People Who Need It Most
Sondra Youdelman
Big Money’s War on the Build Back Better Plan
Steven Rosenfeld
2020 Election Deniers Still Clinging to Conspiracy Theories After Arizona Debacle
Thom Hartmann
Merkel Governed Germany to the Left of Bernie Sanders: Why Don’t Americans Know?
Kim C. Domenico
James Baldwin, Loyal Opposition, & the Word Made Flesh
Reynard Loki
The U.S. Is ‘Out of Step’ on Primate Research With the Rest of the World
Graham Peebles
Media Attacked, Journalists Murdered: Democracy Eroded
Nicky Reid
Biden and Trump’s United States of Chaos
Rodolfo Acuna
The Awakening
George Wuerthner
Why Prescribed Burning is Seldom Effective in Reducing Climate-Driven Forest Fires
Ed Rampell
Imperialist Imbecility: The Man Who Shot Salvador Allende?
Robert Koehler
Separating the Cross and the Sword
John Kendall Hawkins
Long Distance Calling
David Yearsley
The Doctor Departs
September 30, 2021
Michael Hudson – Ross Ashcroft
China’s Fortune Cookie Crumbles
