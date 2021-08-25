It’s Time to End the Great Game

Oh the wailing and gnashing of teeth as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, bringing its longest-running war to an ignominious close.

Then again, there’s a reason they call Afghanistan “the place where empires go to die” — and we have just been added to the long list of would-be occupiers and rulers who have dragged themselves out with their shields or on them. When the self-titled “most powerful nation in the world” does so, it’s time to acknowledge that “the Great Game” of global control by powerful nations has far outlived its time.

The Great Game is usually defined as “a political and diplomatic confrontation that existed for most of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century between the British Empire and the Russian Empire, over Afghanistan and neighboring territories in Central and South Asia.” But the term is also used frequently to describe the efforts by colonial powers to exert global influence, usually via military force, in pursuit of resources, trade routes, strategic areas and wealth.