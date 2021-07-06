Situation on Second
It’s annoying to walk along Essex, yes
But it’s worse on Delancey
So which do you fancy
And how can you know it
before you go blow it
Apologies Ethan
If ever this happens again
Instead I’ll hail a cab
(How could I know it’d be so bad
After all we’ve been told)
And ride with you to Bellevue
At least I got those medics
And told them what you’d said
About your meds, and your legs,
And your seizures
As two cops approached
The scene
That woman, cradling your head,
You weeping
That other guy
And the two paramedics
At four o’ clock in the afternoon
Right there on Second Avenue
How could they shoot you?
I thought
Before slipping off
to the dentist
Knowing, of course,
That they could