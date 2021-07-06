by

Situation on Second

It’s annoying to walk along Essex, yes

But it’s worse on Delancey

So which do you fancy

And how can you know it

before you go blow it

Apologies Ethan

If ever this happens again

Instead I’ll hail a cab

(How could I know it’d be so bad

After all we’ve been told)

And ride with you to Bellevue

At least I got those medics

And told them what you’d said

About your meds, and your legs,

And your seizures

As two cops approached

The scene

That woman, cradling your head,

You weeping

That other guy

And the two paramedics

At four o’ clock in the afternoon

Right there on Second Avenue

How could they shoot you?

I thought

Before slipping off

to the dentist

Knowing, of course,

That they could