The Law of Aggression

by

Aggression

objective: domination

Notes.

Emotions for aggression are primitive traits of the human species. The cultivation of civilization proposes the suppression of this primary inclination. The sages constrict aggression through divine and secular methods. “God breaks down the rod of the wicked that subdue nations with relentless aggression.” Hebrew Bible.

Yet, aggression is rampant. Individuals commit aggression as do communities and nations. “God does not love aggressors.” Qur’an.

Emotions for aggression are worse than aggression. These fumes are corrosive as they harm the wrongdoers far more than the victims. “But worse than the external is internal aggression.” Rumi.

Aggression is never legitimate. Self-defense is often a subterfuge for aggression. It is the hymn of wicked nations. “For all who take the sword will perish by the sword.” Gospels.

In aggression, the mouth is tense, and the brain cells perish in thousands. “The crime of aggression means the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State.”Rome Statute.

This is part of a work-in-progress called 501 Laws. CounterPunch will publish one or two “laws” a month.