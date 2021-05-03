by

Magical Properties

Back in the Paleolithic

Were people appealing

To one another, as casually

As we do today, for a light?

Or was it far more fraught —

Perhaps they feared or thought

That their fire, their heat,

Would somehow be deprived;

Or do you suppose

They resented those

Who wanted to take

With little exposure to danger

What they’d risked burning alive

In lava to obtain;

Or, again, did they see

In the other’s dependency

An even greater source of power

One they welcomed?

Dr. Glass asks, collecting

Fragments of shattered bottles

From the grass

On the edge of the bike path

For his ongoing project:

Ganesha and the Minotaur

Comparing their respective heads