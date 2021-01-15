by

Open New Tab,Hit Play, and Sing-A-Long

The 6th of January (The Battle of New Old Beans)

(banjo intro)

LOUD PROUDS:

In TwentyTwentyone we took a little trip

Bubba fed us acid and we deep in rebel shit

We ate of barrel pork and drove to New Old Beans

And we went at speaker Nancy and her daily monthly spleen

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin’

They’d been eatin’ Dunkin’ Donuts and dunkin’ very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin’

Tellin’ crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico

CAP COPS:

We looked down a river

(Hut-two)

And we see’d we pissed ourselves

(Three-four)

A drug-eyed mob of johnny rebel crazies

(Hut-two)

Lookin’ for some pelves

(Three-four)

Motherfuckers high

(Hut-two)

Call Trump their MAGA king

(Three-four)

We sipped Starbucks coffees

(Hut-two)

And didn’t say a thing

(Two-three-four)

LOUD PROUDS:

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin’

They’d been eatin’ Dunkin’ Donuts and dunkin’ very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin’

Tellin’ crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico

POLS:

Old Nancy trembled, she was taken by surprise

(One-hut, two-three-four)

“Where are the Cappie coppers?”

(One-hut, two-three-four)

“Who allowed this compromise.”

(One-hut, two-three-four)

We lost our fire

(Hut, two-three-four)

When we see’d the Prouds unquell

We forgot the electoral college

And ran for cover — hell, we

LOUD PROUD:

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin’

They’d been eatin’ Dunkin’ Donuts and dunkin’ very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin’

Tellin’ crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico

MSM:

Yeah, they ran through the hallways

(One-hup-two)

And they ran through the chambers

(Hup-two-three-four)

And they ran down the holes

(Hup-two)

Where even rabbits wouldn’t go

(Hup-two-three-four)

They ran so fast

(Hup-two)

That our hounds couldn’t catch ’em

(One-two-three-four)

Yellin’ this’ll do in lieu of a Wall at Mexico

(One-two, hup-two-three-four)

LOUD PROUDS:

We fired our ‘pinions ‘til our mouths just melted down

All for the cause of our MAGA boffo clown

We rang his blue balls, and powdered his behind

And when we touched the powder, DJ lost his friggin’ mind

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin’

They’d been eatin’ Dunkin’ Donuts and dunkin’ very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin’

Tellin’ crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico

SENATE:

Yeah, they ran through the choirs

(Hup-one-two)

And they pooped in our latrine

(One-two-three-four)

And flashed their fatty tushes

(Hup-two)

And now we’re getting mean

(Hup-two-three-four)

They can’t last long

(Hup-two)

After Trump’s been done convicted

(One-two-three-four)

And egged and chained to the Wall at Mexico

(One-two, hup-two-three-four)

Hut-two-three-four

Sound off, three-four

Hut-two-three-four

Sound off, three-four

Hut-two-three-four

Hut-two-three-four.