by

From Cult to Culture

Yes, there are many to choose from

Few, though, have the answer

To the question (for one)

of those two things

In the center of the garden

Life and knowledge — or dogma

Indeed, which means the two trees

Are Physis and Nomos

Nature and convention, or law

Nature as growth and change

Or rigid rules

The letter of law, or the spirit

The physis, of course, takes the form

Of the physician

The other tree, the Nomos,

takes the form of

What comes from the Nomos:

The nomeus, the shepherd

Shepherd and healer

United in Jesus?

But look at that statue of Mary

Down the street. In front of the church

Of the transfiguration

Now that the leaves

On those trees have all dried and fallen

Like tongues you can see her bare ankles

Her feet, crushing a serpent! But why

Mary, o! That serpent is Jesus himself

Don’tcha know?

At least say those Gnostics,

The Ophites —

The fact of the matter’s that Mary

Should be Ariadne, concerning the snake

Or Hygieia, better yet,

Letting it drink from her cup

Pourquoi? Well, first of all:

The nomeus

Just, look at those shepherds!

The pharaohs

And Zeus, Agamemnon

And David, Muhammad, and Moses

(Though he’s a special case)

The pharaoh’s a shepherd — the flail!

The crook

The church as well, the pastorate

Demands obedience

Exploits all those sheep

Providing security, yes — se cura,

The absence of care

But who cares?

Says the fascist — sfacim!

Tying all those shepherds’ crooks

Into bundles, your fasces

No, nomeus stands at the root

Of the four-fold mega-crisis

(Ecocide, state violence, pandemic…)

And negation of the Nomos is Physis

The physician,

Son of a god, restorer of sight

To the blind, who raised the dead

(Hippolytus), and was killed

For shattering the order for

Zeus himself can’t alter the decisions

of the Fates

Until, my friend, Asclepius

Who raised the dead —

The true exception

to the Nomos

and recall: the Fates are three:

Clotho spins the thread of life,

The legislature, spinning measures

Which Lachesis measures

And Atropos, as the decider, the executive,

Cuts.

What an odd coincidence!

The three that are one, the law

But not, alas, the true law, the healer

Physis/Tree of life

For, as for that tree, all kabbalists agree,

That’s the true law

Moreover, Asclepius’ daughter, Hygieia,

A healer as well

Called Salus by the Romans

Arrives like a jinn in our books of law,

in our courts,

In that maxim

Salus populi…

The public health (should be supreme)

And this, in fact, does function

As a legal exception — nullifies law

Now isn’t that strange?

And where health is impeded

Not present

Not health, perhaps,

but health’s preconditions (food, housing

Water that’s clean)

Where air is polluted,

And homes aren’t safe

That true law’s in breach

A duty arises to fix the conditions

Of disease — these

Must be replaced

With conditions of health

Clean water, and rest

Provide all this. Forgive all debts.

Conditions of health, not prisons

Police violence — that term is redundant

Whoever impedes the conditions of ease

Is in breach of the duty

To stop the cataclysmic storm

The bulldozers of progress

Said Wild Bill Douglas, in his dissent

Ravaging the globe

The storm that won’t let

The angel of history’s wings close

And allow to land and heal, make whole

What’s been destroyed

The storm that blows from paradise

As Benjamin says,

From those two trees,

And what can stop its crushing wind?

The emergency brake

The maxim again

Can shut the engines

Allowing the angel to land

And build the conditions of health

Of ease, of peace,

Allowing the planet to heal itself

Yup, that’s the cult

Relax, do no harm

It’s free, no fee, to join

Just print this and recite it

From a loading dock some time

If you’re up to the task

And wear a mask

Whether or not you’re shy