The Lonesome Death of the Liberal Social Justice Warrior

by

Joseph Biden killed the liberal social justice warrior with a cane that he twirled around his diamond ring finger at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, and blue lives were called in to matter, and his weapon took from him, as they rode him in custody down towards the White House, and booked Joseph Biden for Democratic nominee for president of these United States of Hysteria. But you who philosophize, disgrace and criticize all fears, take the rag away from your face, now ain’t the time for your tears.

Yes, dearest motherfuckers, we stand here today to pay our respects to a pain in the ass. For with the nomination and all too likely election of one Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that once thriving moral upstart known as the white liberal social justice warrior is as good as dead, bleeding out from cane related injuries on the white marble floor of Eva Longoria’s palatial Beverley Hills mansion, murdered in an act of domestic violence by her own racist party for reasons as tragic as they were inevitable. Her memory and the rhetoric of her cause live on in the cruel minstrel shows of her killers as they dress up the same neoliberal policies in the clothing of a movement that was supposed to end them.

The social justice warrior, for whatever it was worth, was much more than a collection of rude if often accurate stereotypes. The white upper-middle class progressive liberal arts student, downwardly mobile do to predatory loans, and committed to everybody getting along or else she’d tell the dean on you, was essentially the future of the Democratic Party. Much like the hippies of yore, the SJW represented a new spirit for a new liberal America, and as condescending as she could be, she really wasn’t all that bad. She wanted many of same things I do and that I suspect many of you, my dearest motherfuckers, do as well. An end to the incestuous marriage of government and the predator class of corporate lobbyists who pull it’s strings. Equality for all minorities big and small, Black and brown, Queer and straight. And an end to the casual daily obscenities of systemic racism and rape culture. My only real beef with the bitch was her shifty priorities. She stole the left’s attention away from the unspeakable atrocities and existential threat of the war machine and placed it gently in a box of genteel political correctness that could fit easily in any polished war criminals Prius.

There was a time when I actually thought this might just be the future of our dear empire. With the rise of Bernie Sanders, MeToo, and Black Lives Matter in an era of Trump hysteria, I figured the Clintonian Democratic machine would finally concede and embrace many of the squishy social democratic tendencies of modern day Europe, so long as they were still aloud to blow up the Third World and seek nuclear oblivion with Russia. In fact it seemed like the perfect cover. Few people would see a storm trooper coming in Birkenstocks and a dashiki. Every drone strike would be like Helter Skelter all over again. It seemed to me like a disturbingly brilliant way to sell forever war to sensitive millennials, but I underestimated the absolutely stupid greed and brazen pig headedness of the neoliberal class which has reigned supreme in the Democratic Party since the Clintons barnstormed the bitch in the early Nineties.

The Democrats selection of candidates for the 2020 ticket made this abundantly clear even to many dreamy eyed SJW’s. The nomination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris throttled the white progressive do-gooder agenda with three swift blows of old Joe’s cane, one to the so called Bernie Sanders Revolution, one to the MeToo Movement, and one to Black Lives Matter, which might be the only movement gritty enough to survive its wounds without the gauze of neoliberal assimilation.

The Sanders Revolution was an inside job from the drop. A do-nothing senator from the whitest state in America, self-proclaimed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has long served the roll as the Clinton Parties Red Diaper Mascot, an independent in name only who the party could drag out from time to time to preserve what remained of it’s Sixties counterculture cache. While Bernie talked big on pie-in-the-sky social welfare programs, he dutifully and quite vocally supported every war crime ever committed by a Democratic administration and consistently voted for the bloated bipartisan defense bills that raided our GDP of the kind of tax revenue necessary to achieve Bernie-grade Scandinavianization. To put it frankly, Bernie Sanders is little more than our military industrial complexes token social democratic stooge, and his so-called Revolution seeks to serve those same masters by serving up the wayward SJW masses to the cannibals in the Clinton-Biden wing of the party. Bernie made it painfully clear from the beginning that he had every intention of blindly backing the party nominee and delivering his flock up to the slaughter, but his sheep went rabid.

So called Bernie Bros took the word revolution seriously and fought the blatantly corporate campaigns of Hillary and Biden with a ferocity that made their own candidate look like an anemic kitten by comparison. The party got scared. One of Hillary’s carefully constructed color revolutions had finally come back to bite her in the ass. And so the Democrats rigged not one, but two primary elections against their strongest candidate, using every weapon at their disposal, from the kind of brazen voter suppression they periodically (and rightfully) cane the Republicans for engaging in to outright character assassination coordinated by the parties pseudo-neutral central intelligentsia. The mainstream media jumped in too, proving that it wasn’t so much liberal as neoliberal in slant. They gave Bernie less coverage than Vermin Supreme even when he was the presumptive nominee, and then slimed him left and right when he nearly decapitated Biden in the early primaries. The truth is the Democrats never really feared Bernie. He remains a compliant booster for his supposed enemies in the party to this day. The DNC feared the company Bernie kept. Fiery SJW sweethearts like the Muslim half of the Squad who turned criticism of holy Israel mainstream and lacked the kneejerk compliance of their geriatric master. So their revolution was sabotaged with a swing of Biden’s cane.

The MeToo movement served the Democrats quite well during the rise of Trump. After all, the Orange Creep and everyone he played golf with appeared to be a rapist of one kind or another. This feminist movement really showed its fangs during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. In hindsight, they should have seen the screwjob coming when their parties leadership gave that teenage date rapist a lifetime pass to the Supreme Court. The moment the totally valid accusations of Tara Reade surfaced against her former employer, Joe Biden, MeToo was rapidly gutted from the inside out. Vocal members of the movement suddenly fell silent while some of its most visible supporters like Alissa Milano rallied around their favorite accused rapist. Even MeToo’s founder, Tarana Burke, declared that there was at least one woman she didn’t believe. The same mainstream press that had boisterously championed the movement as the future of gender relations just weeks earlier rapidly resorted to Fox News-like tactics of character assassination against Reade, calling every single sin from her past into question including her mental health and social reputation. By Milwaukee, MeToo had been erased from the conversation completely. Only Rose McGowan remained beneath Biden’s cane.

As for Black Lives Matter, another movement that has exploded well beyond the intentions of its handlers in the non-profit industrial complex, the very existence of the Biden/Harris ticket and the movements refusal to hold it to the same scrutiny as Trump will be its downfall unless it publicly divorces itself from America’s other white supremacist party, but their fickle white liberal social justice warrior allies appear to already be whipped into submission by the empty spectacle of the first Black female VP. This offensively fetishistic infatuation with a glorified gulag warden and the tolerance afforded to a lifelong servant of carceral capitalism like Biden confounds and infuriates me. Joe Biden is one of the architects of the Clinton Crime Bill, that sickening gift to the prison industrial complex that has sent Black lives back to the status of Jim Crow, and Kamala Harris was one of the many vain psychopathic attorneys who used this apartheid state to build a career on the battered bones and torn flesh of the people of color she pretends to represent. If BLM is allowed to be appropriated like SJW then welcome to NWO, where even Black lives rep white power.

As bitter as I am about these movements and there flippant hypocrisy, I don’t want to be right about this. I would much rather have those politically correct virtue signalers remain a pain in my ass on the streets than see them become neutered lapdogs of the 1 percent. At least in the direct democracy of the streets they can be a pain in powerful’s ass too. But hope seems to be in short supply these days and I have to sing it like I see it, even when the lyrics burn. The SJW, at least as a force anything authentic, is as good as dead, and even a sour bitch like me has to shed a tear.

The liberal social justice warrior was a pale servant of the ghetto, she was much younger than me and gave birth to several movements, who carried the signs and took to the streets and never once to the Oval Office and didn’t even talk to the lobbyists there and emptied the hash from the hash pipes on a whole other level, got killed by a blow lay slain by a cane that sailed through the air and came down through the room, doomed and determined to destroy all the gentle, and she never did nothing to threaten Joseph Biden. But all you dearest motherfuckers who philosophize, disgrace, and criticize all fears, take the rag away from your face, now ain’t the time for your tears. Put that rag in a bottle filled with gasoline and when you shout Black lives matter, show these cunts what you mean.