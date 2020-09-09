Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
☰
September 9, 2020
Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart
by
CP Editor
Join the debate on Facebook
New from
CounterPunch
September 09, 2020
Kenneth Surin
U-Turns Galore in Tory Britain
Paul Street
Trump Law, Trump Order and the Danger Ahead
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Heat is Definitely On
Dean Baker
The U.S., China, and the New Cold Warriors
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: A Stunning Lack of Transparency and Fairness
Dave Lindorff
Trump Disses Troops but Correctly Labels 2 of America’s Costliest Wars Unjustified or ‘Stupid’
Manuel García, Jr.
Possible Future Trends of CO2 Concentration and Global Temperature
Howard Lisnoff
Death and Loathing Are on the Ballot
Gary Leupp
NATO and This Election
Deborah Brown
Big Tech’s Global Reach
Amrutha Kosuru
Idols of Clay, Immersion in Debt
Binoy Kampmark
Pandemic Reflexes: Lockdowns and Arrests in Victoria, Australia
September 08, 2020
Richard C. Gross
What’s the Matter with Trump?
Robert Hunziker
Brazil’s 63,000 Fires
Thomas Knapp
Politics and Violence Go Hand in Hand
Ariela Ruiz Caro
Trump Moves to Take Leadership of Regional Development Bank Away From Latin American Nations
Sam Pizzigati
For the Ultra Rich, Those Short Putts Sure Can be Killers
John Feffer
Memo to the Next President
Binoy Kampmark
The Face of British Trade: Tony Abbott Goes to Blighty
James Haught
America’s Ugly Flaw
Jason Ward
“The Path of the Shadows” is a Chilling Reminder of El Salvador’s Dark Past
Mike Hastie
When Homelessness Hits the Wall
Jigyasa Mishra
When COVID-19 Survivors Test Positive for Stigma
Jonah Raskin
What About the Chinese Red Army? A Reply to H. Bruce Franklin
William Kaufman
Tom Terrific Passes On
William Gudal
Trumpism Explained
September 07, 2020
John Pilger
The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Opponents Need to Portray Him as the True Enemy of the Nation
David Correia – Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer
Albuquerque Police Engaged in Secret Intelligence Gathering Operation, Leaked Documents Show
Rev. William Alberts
Christianity: Empathy Versus Evangelism
David Swanson
Kevin Zeese: Irreplaceable
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Felon Banks to Go Live With Their Own Stock Exchange This Month
Ralph Nader
Can the Democratic Party Rev the Engines to Topple Tyrant Trump?
Binoy Kampmark
Fruits of Illegality: The NSA, Bulk Collection and Warrantless Surveillance
Jim Goodman
The Party Formerly Known as Republican
Steve Martinot
Race is Not a Noun, it is a Verb
George Wuerthner
Livestock Grazing and the Decline of the American Buffalo
Howie Hawkins - Angela Walker
A Green New Deal for Workers
Susie Day
Shut Up, History: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Are Talking
Dean Baker
Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs in August, Unemployment Falls to 8.4 Percent
Weekend Edition
September 04, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Trump Knows What He’s Doing – He Needs to Go Now
Bruce E. Levine
The Zyprexa Papers: A Legal System for Drug Companies and Lawyers…Not the Public
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Sometimes They Choke
Rob Urie
Austerity and Fascism
David Yearsley
Bird at 100
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]