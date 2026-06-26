When Is It Too Late? The NDAA, US-Israel Military Fusion, and the Point of No Return

We are long past the moment when we could pretend the warning signs were not there.

Just as climate scientists have spent decades warning of tipping points — the irreversible collapse of ice sheets, the die-off of coral reefs, the sudden release of methane from thawing permafrost — a different kind of catastrophe has been building in plain sight. This one is political, constitutional, and strategic. And like climate change, it has been enabled by denial, short-term thinking, and the capture of power by entrenched interests.

The latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) moving through Congress represents one of those tipping points. In provisions that have received far too little public scrutiny, the bill begins the formal fusion of critical elements of the U.S. and Israeli militaries: shared command structures, integrated technology development, aligned intelligence architectures, and interlocking supply chains. What was once a close alliance is being quietly transformed into something far more dangerous — a de facto merged military apparatus.

This is the political equivalent of passing 2°C. The feedback loops are strengthening. Once these structures are locked in, unwinding them will require a political effort on the scale of dismantling the entire military-industrial complex.

The Constitutional Surrender

These NDAA provisions do not simply increase aid or coordination. They create mechanisms for the “consolidation” and “alignment” of U.S. and Israeli military planning, technology, and operations across multiple federal agencies. This is the architecture of irreversible entanglement.

The Constitution never envisioned — and does not permit — the quiet merger of American military sovereignty with that of any foreign power. Congress’s power to declare war and appropriate funds, and the President’s role as Commander-in-Chief, are being steadily undermined by institutional arrangements that treat Israel as something closer to a co-equal military partner than an ally.

This is how republics erode: not through dramatic coups, but through the slow surrender of decision-making authority dressed up as strategic necessity.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its genocidal campaign in Gaza (now with over 70,000 dead) and expands aggression into Lebanon. Rather than applying any restraint, the U.S. political class is locking future generations into even deeper complicity.

Window Dressing in New York

Even as this fusion advances, we are treated to the spectacle of “progressive” wins in places like New York elections — a little window dressing to make the system appear responsive. These occasional victories provide the illusion of democratic vitality while the deeper machinery of power cements a profound forfeiture of sovereignty. The empire continues its march, largely undisturbed by the occasional progressive headline.

The European Crackdown and the Assault on International Law

This forfeiture is mirrored and reinforced across the Atlantic. Europe, which once pretended to uphold certain standards of human rights and free speech, is undergoing a sweeping clampdown on pro-Palestinian voices. In Britain, Palestine Action activists face terrorism charges for non-violent direct action against arms factories. In Denmark, student encampments have been violently cleared and organizers prosecuted. In Germany, Jewish anti-Zionist voices are smeared and marginalized, as the state codifies Israel as the very embodiment of “Semitism” — a grotesque adulteration of the term that turns criticism of a genocidal state into a punishable thought crime.

In Italy, persecution of activists continues, with draconian laws designed to criminalize dissent and any meaningful criticism of Israel. Palestinian activists remain imprisoned under harsh conditions.

At the heart of this repression is the ongoing assault on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. The US government has imposed sanctions on her for her principled and unflinching reporting on Israeli crimes — an abhorrent affront to international law and a naked display of colonial impunity. These sanctions, currently held up in court, reveal the true face of Western “justice”: kangaroo courts more interested in protecting the crimes of empire than in upholding international law or delivering real accountability.

Recent UN reports have laid bare the horror in even starker terms. In late June 2026, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Gaza, alongside war crimes in the West Bank. Another UN report documented systemic sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, against Palestinian detainees. Rather than face accountability, Israel responded with its typical monstrous strategy: viciously attacking the United Nations, its commissioners, and investigators — smearing them as “tools of Hamas” and seeking to delegitimize any institution that dares document its crimes.

The broader pattern is unmistakable: the systematic delegitimization of international law and institutions like the United Nations, paired with Israel’s continued complete and total impunity. While the ICJ and ICC issue rulings and arrest warrants, Western powers ensure they remain unenforced. This is not the rule of law — it is the law of the strongest, enforced by those who profit from the carnage.

When Is It Too Late?

As former Congressman Dennis Kucinich warned in Antiwar.com, these NDAA provisions represent nothing less than “the surrender of American sovereignty on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary.”

We are rapidly approaching a point of no return. The feedback loops are already strengthening: the Israel lobby’s stranglehold on both major parties, the massive profits flowing to defense contractors, and a national security state that treats criticism of this relationship as a greater threat than the moral and strategic disaster it has created.

Just as climate denial delayed meaningful action until tipping points became visible and irreversible, political denial about the costs of total allegiance to Israel has brought us to this dangerous threshold. Each new layer of military, technological, and intelligence integration makes genuine independence harder to reclaim.

The American people must demand that Congress reject these provisions. We must insist on reclaiming sovereignty over our own foreign policy and military decisions. Unconditional support for Israel’s wars is not strength — it is surrender.

Because in regards to both climate change and geopolitics, the question is no longer abstract:

When is it too late?

We may be about to find out.