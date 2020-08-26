FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 26, 2020

Sanders’ Inadequate Pandemic Wealth Tax Proposal

by

Drawing by Nathaniel St. Clair

Humanity is obviously in the middle of a grave crisis that “socialist” Bernie Sanders understands. In a column recently published in the Guardian with the title “The Pandemic is helping the rich get even richer. It’s time to tax their obscene wealth,” he characterizes the current conditions as,

“an extraordinary moment in American history: a public health crisis, the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the existential threat of climate change and a president who is moving our country in an authoritarian direction.”

He goes on describing how,

“during the pandemic,…inequality is becoming much worse,… tens of millions of Americans are now facing economic desperation – unemployment, loss of healthcare, evictions, hunger – the very rich are becoming much richer.”

In response, Sanders proposes a wealth tax.[1] If enacted, it would impose a 60% tax on the gain in wealth since March 2020 of 467 billionaires that he claims comes to $731 billion.[2]

The money raised from this tax, over $435 billion, would be used “to guarantee healthcare as a right for the duration of the public health emergency” so no one “would have to pay any out-of-pocket medical bills over the next 12 months.”

Give Sanders credit for his description of the crisis (though he leaves out the existential threat of nuclear weapons.) Certainly, were his proposal to pass, many people, especially those facing health emergencies, would stand to benefit.

A big problem is that Sanders’ proposal does not provide for a permanent right to health care—something Sanders has favored for years. It could end up providing the medical industrial insurance complex with financial relief or a huge subsidy. Additionally, after paying the tax, the 467 billionaires would get to keep over

$290 billion, what Sanders describes as “the winnings a handful of billionaires [have] made during the pandemic.”

A bigger problem is that Sanders’ proposal leaves unaddressed the needs of millions of people living in poverty and enduring housing and food insecurity, all of which undermine their health and have been made worse by the pandemic.

To address the other grave problems, there is a need to tax the wealth accumulated by the 1% throughout the history of this country. For example, according to the Federal Reserve Board, since Obama’s presidency, the 1% saw their wealth increase from $14.67 trillion in the first quarter of 2009 to $36.23 trillion as of the end of 2019.

To his credit, Sanders proposed a wealth tax during his run for the presidency. If enacted, it would raise an estimated $4.35 trillion over 10 years, a large amount of money. However, it only comes to about 20% of the growth in their wealth since Obama became president until the end of 2019.

Sanders has been quoted as saying. “I don’t think that billionaires should exist.” Yet, his two proposed wealth taxes, if enacted, would leave many billionaires remaining multi-billionaires.[3]

Sanders says many of the right things and is a breath of fresh air compared to practically every other major Democratic Party politician. Unfortunately, like them, he sadly falls short of putting forward proposals that address what humanity desperately needs.[4]

Notes.

1) Increases in wealth is not subject to an income tax unless the assets that represent that increase in value are sold. That is why an income tax on the super-wealthy is insufficient and rarely taxes their swelling wealth.

2) As of August 19, some of the super-wealthy have experienced massive increases in the size of their wealth. Examples:

YTD Increase Total net Worth

Jeff Bezos $77.2 billion $192 billion

Bill Gates $8.13 billion $121 billion

Mark Zuckerberg $21.1 billion $99.5 billion

Elon Musk $62.4 billion $90 billion

(the increase in Musk’s wealth alone is more than California’s deficit of $54 billion)

Steve Balmer $17.4 billion $75.5 billion

See https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires/

3) See me article at https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/11/25/most-people-pay-a-higher-wealth-tax-than-the-wealthy/

4) The California Federation of Teachers has recently publicized two grossly inadequate California legislative tax proposals in an email that I received on August 12 with the title “It’s time to raise revenue by taxing those who can afford it: California’s billionaires”

AB 1253 put forward by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago would increase personal income taxes on those with incomes in excess of $1 million. It would raise an estimated $6.8 billion annually in a state that supposedly has a $54 billion deficit.

See https://californiaglobe.com/fr/assembly-bill-to-raise-taxes-for-higher-income-earners-faces-tough-legislative-votes/

The other is AB 2088 introduced by Assemblymember Rob Bonta. It would impose a four tenths of one percent wealth tax on those with a net worth of more than $30 million. It would raise an estimated $7.5 billion a year. For a billionaire, the tax would cost $4 million a year—hardly impact what the CFT described as “the ultra-millionaires and billionaires who live in California, many of whom have actually made huge sums of money during the pandemic.” This tax might just scratch the huge sums these people have recently made and not be enough to fully address the unnecessary poverty, housing insecurity and homelessness in the state.

See https://a18.asmdc.org/press-releases/20200813-bonta-leads-push-greater-equity-tax-structure-through-first-nation-wealth

Noteworthy is that the .4% tax rate is less than the existing wealth tax of 1% called property taxes imposed on the price paid for real estate (that can be adjusted upward by 2% a year.) For many, this is a wealth tax not on the value of their equity (real estate wealth) since the price paid for a home often includes money borrowed to purchase the property. That means property taxes can partially be a tax on one’s mortgage debt resulting in the owner paying at a rate far in excess of 1% of their equity. For example, if one makes a down payment of $100,000 with a mortgage of $400,000 on a $500,000 house, the California property tax will be $5,000/year meaning that the tax rate is 5% of the equity in the house, or 12.5 times the AB 2088 .4% proposed wealth tax.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rick Baum

Rick Baum teaches Political Science at City College of San Francisco. He is a member of AFT 2121.

New from
CounterPunch

August 26, 2020
Chandra Muzaffar
China and the Decline of US Power
Rick Baum
Sanders’ Inadequate Pandemic Wealth Tax Proposal
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About The Plague)
Stephen Brehe – Jim Nelson
Could We Slide into the Abyss Like Germany in 1933?
Binoy Kampmark
Permitted Unlawfulness: The New Zealand Coronavirus Lockdown
Victor Grossman
MIrror, Mirror Politics in Germany
Thomas Stephens
Can Language Help Us Heal?
Nick Licata
How a Day’s Delay in the Mail Could Re-Elect Trump
Erin L. Thompson
How to Remember a Feminist Movement That Hasn’t Ended
Andrew Valainis
Let’s Expand Rooftop Solar, Not Prevent It
August 25, 2020
David Schultz
COVID-19 and the Nakedness of the Corporate University
Patrick Cockburn
Syria Faces Calamity as Trump’s New Sanctions Combine With Surging Coronavirus
Marshall Auerback
Why Courts Across the World are Ruling That the Gig Economy is Paving the Road to Serfdom
Richard Falk
Trumpism, Where Does It Go From Here?
Ramzy Baroud
‘People of the Cave’: Palestinians Take Their Fight for Justice to the Mountains
Helen Yaffe
With COVID-19 Under Control, Cuba Launches New Economic Battle
Jeff Berg
Masai and the Iceberg of Impunity
John Kendall Hawkins
DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead
Aakanksha
Mumbai’s Homeless: “Our Masks Floated Away”
Adolf Alzuphar
A New Republic
Steven Salaita
The Architecture of Surveillance in Northern Virginia
Charles Kwuelum
How the U.S. Can Support Developing Countries Fighting COVID… for Almost Nothing
Binoy Kampmark
Echo Chamber Politics
George Wuerthner
How Low Flows Due to Irrigation are Destroying Oregon’s Deschutes River
August 24, 2020
Paul Street
Thanks, Obama: You Lie
David Correia, Justin Bendell, and Ernesto Longa
Operation Legend in Albuquerque is Not What Anyone Says It Is
Richard D. Wolff
Socialist or Capitalist: What is China’s Model, Exactly?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
40 Acres and a Mule: the Plight of Black Farmers
Sam Pizzigati
The Arithmetic of Avarice
Chris Gilbert
The Spanish State’s “Nationalization” of Clinics Resembles Privatization
Ralph Nader
Democratic Convention: New Faces, Similar Policies
Richard C. Gross
Bidding for Reelection Amid Crisis and Fear
Sonali Kolhatkar
President Trump, Child-Trafficker-in-Chief
Luke O'Brien
The Toll of Capitalism
Dean Baker
Should We be More Worried About the Economy?
Brian Trautman
From Protecting Voting Rights to Honoring Veterans, The Post Office Is An Essential Service
Frances Madeson
African Asylum Seekers Jailed in Louisiana Stop Eating in Protest
Weekend Edition
August 21, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Conventional Weapons at the DNC
Eve Ottenberg
Only Medicare For All Can Beat Covid
Jim Kavanagh
Why Payroll Taxes Are the Achilles Heel of Social Security
Rob Urie
The Day After Election Day
Jennifer Robin
On the Portland Beating: The Ubiquity of Phones is Arresting
Charlotte Dennett
How to Rig an Election: an Interview With Greg Palast
Andrew Levine
Infomercial Over: Not Good, But It Could Have Been A Lot Worse
H. Bruce Franklin
Which Side Are You On?
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail